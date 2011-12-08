Defensives help FTSE higher, BoE holds rates

* FTSE 100 up 0.4 percent
* ECB rate decision eyed
* Tesco down after Q3 update
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Dec 8 Strong defensive stocks
helped push Britain's top share index higher at midday on
Thursday, ahead of a European Central Bank interest rate vote
and as tension mounted ahead of a European Union summit on
Friday.
The FTSE 100 was up 22.28 points, or 0.4 percent, at
5,569.19 at 1217 GMT, showing little reaction to the Bank of
England's decision to keep interest rates at 0.5 percent.
The BoE also voted to stick to its four-month programme to
pump an extra 75 billion pounds ($118 billion) quantitative
easing into Britain's rapidly slowing economy.
"The Bank of England is concerned that a faster flow of QE
might be operationally difficult thanks to technical issues in
the gilt market, and (governor) Mervyn King seems to consider
such a move to represent excessive fine-tuning," Philip Shaw,
chief economist at Investec, said.
The ECB, meanwhile, was expected to cut rates and unveil a
new package of bank aid, while investors will also look for any
hint the central bank will intensify bond-buying support for the
euro zone's struggling peripheral economies, setting the stage
for Friday's EU summit.
French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor
Angela Merkel will propose a plan to impose mandatory penalties
on euro zone states that exceed deficit targets, aiming to
restore market confidence and prevent the region's debt crisis
from spiralling out of control.
The FTSE 100 has seen choppy trading on uncertainty over the
outlook for the euro zone, with the index swinging through a
range of about 130 points on Wednesday, for example, when
comment from a German government official eroded optimism about
a comprehensive deal to solve the crisis.
"People are wanting to be optimistic about things but after
the comments that were coming out of Germany yesterday, I think
they are wary and very reluctant to take positions ahead of any
further news," Martin Dobson, head of trading at Westhouse
Securities, said.
Against the backdrop of heightened nervousness, traders
noted moves by investors to diversify portfolios by offsetting
riskier assets with defensive sectors such as pharmaceuticals
and tobaccos -- the best performers on Thursday.
Some buying was seen in more risky sectors. Copper miners
Kazakhmys and Antofagasta rose up to 2.4
percent, as Nomura lifted its respective ratings on the firms to
"neutral" and "buy".
"Copper equities offer attractive value, with the sector
trading at 0.8 times NPV and 4 times 2012E EV/EBITDA ...
Furthermore, companies have the ability to reinvest in growth
with the majority having unleveraged balance sheets."
Banks also gained ground. Standard Chartered
was choppy after the Asia-focused bank said
income growth will be "just below" its 10 percent target this
year as the euro zone debts crisis slows activity in its key
Asian markets, adding to problems in India and Korea.
Citigroup said the sovereign and banking crisis in the euro
zone will lead to a protracted recession.
The bank said it favoured emerging market plays in the
developed world and is "overweight" in British equities due to
its heavy weighting of commodity companies and remains "neutral"
on Europe excluding Britain, given the current concerns.
However, it suspected the region will enjoy considerable
outperformance if authorities take credible steps to address
sovereign concerns.
There was more gloom for the retailers in the face of
austere economic conditions in Europe, following weak results
from German group Metro and British company Kesa over
the past two sessions, as Tesco issued a lacklustre
third quarter update.
Tesco shed 0.2 percent after the world's no. 3 retailer
posted what Seymour Pierce said was an "uninspiring"
third-quarter trading update, with sales down for a fourth
quarter in a row, prompting the broker to cut its rating for the
stock to "hold" from "buy".