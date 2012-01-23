Financials boost FTSE as cyclical rotation continues

* FTSE 100 up 0.3 percent
* Financials gain as confidence grows over liquidity boost
* Integrated oils climb as ING starts Royal Dutch with "buy"
* IMI, Weir fall on respective downgrades
By David Brett
LONDON Jan 23 Financials and oil stocks
lifted Britain's FTSE 100 higher on Monday morning, with
analysts saying they expected a sector rotation into cyclicals
to continue as confidence grows that European governments will
take steps to avoid economic meltdown.
London's blue-chip index rose 16.87 points, or 0.3
percent, to 5,745.42 by 0902 GMT, having risen 1.6 percent last
week.
Traders said the lack of progress on Greece's debt swap
talks, which would see it avoiding a chaotic default, and
worries over the future of the euro zone were capping the
upside.
The FTSE 100 has risen 2.8 percent this year, leaving it
above the 60 percent level on the relative strength index,
suggesting stocks are nearing overbought territory.
"That may point to a pause for consolidation but macro
developments over the weekend should not disrupt the underlying
positive momentum," Peel Hunt analyst Ian Williams said.
Banks and insurers were among the
top gainers -- up more than 14 percent and 10 percent,
respectively, in 2012 -- as investors respond to central banks
steps to inject cash into the financial system and prevent the
euro zone's sovereign debt crisis causing a liquidity squeeze.
UBS said risk assets were moving higher as cyclical risk
premiums fall in the United States and many emerging economies,
including China.
It upgraded its stance on global equities to "overweight"
from "neutral", saying: "We believe investors should begin to
adopt less defensive and incrementally more cyclical positions.
As double-dip and financial risks fade, risk premiums should
fall to reflect a more stable backdrop, allowing higher PE
(price over earnings) multiples, even as earnings growth slows."
Integrated oils were higher, with Royal Dutch
Shell up 0.7 percent as ING started its coverage on the
oil major with a "buy" rating.
"Given its production growth with a superior gas position
and attractive valuation combined with high yield, we believe
RDS (Royal Dutch Shell) is undervalued compared with both the
stock market overall and European oil peers."
BAE BEST FORM OF DEFENCE
Defence contractor BAE Systems rose 2.0 percent
after Barcalys Capital raised its rating on the firm to
"overweight" from "neutral" in a broader note on the global
aerospace and defence sector.
Among the underperformers as the FTSE 100 has rallied over
the past week have been some of last year's winners.
Industrial engineers, for instance, have shed 1
percent over the past five trading days, as fund managers and
investors switched out of safer equities in search of fuelling
their portfolios with stocks that look cheaper on valuation
grounds.
Weir shed 4 percent as JPMorgan downgraded its
recommendation on the pumps and valves maker to "neutral" from
"overweight", saying gas price and rig count data was likely to
weigh on the shares -- which are up 167 percent over the past
two years -- in the near term.
British engineer IMI fell 1.8 percent as UBS cut its
rating to "neutral" from "buy", while Credit Suisse said
valuation for the company was stretched.
Elsewhere on the downside, perceived defensive stocks such
as utility National Grid and household goods firm Reckitt
Benckiser, down 0.7 percent and 0.8 percent, fell as
investor risk appetite showed no sign of abating.
The FTSE volatility index -- a gauge of investors
fear -- has fallen more than 16 percent in 2012 as fears of a
global financial meltdown have eased.
No major economic data was scheduled in Britain or the
United States on Monday.