Britain's FTSE gains, eyes on Fed

* FTSE 100 up 0.1 pct
* ARM gets Apple earnings read-across
* Miners up on U.S. infrastructure spend hopes
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Jan 25 Britain's top shares rose
on Wednesday after earnings from consumer technology bellwether
Apple boosted sentiment, as investors bet the U.S.
Federal Reserve will point to interest rates continuing at near
zero for a sustained period of time.
But UK fourth-quarter GDP figures, due at 0930 GMT, were
seen tempering enthusiasm.
The growth numbers are expected to show that Britain's
economy contracted at the end of last year, pointing towards a
mild recession and setting the stage for further stimulus by the
Bank of England.
Chip designer ARM Holdings was among the top
blue-chip risers, up 4.1 percent, with traders citing a
read-across from Apple's quarterly results, which blew past Wall
Street's expectations, buoyed by sales of iPhones and iPads.
"It reads positively for ARM," said Didier Scemama at RBS.
"Apple is not the only customer of ARM -- they supply
virtually every smartphone and tablet with their cheap designs
-- but from a sentiment standpoint there has been a strong
correlation between the two share prices."
The UK benchmark index was up 3.34 points, or 0.1
percent, at 5,755.24 by 0918 GMT, having dipped 0.5 percent on
Tuesday.
Investors were bullish ahead of the conclusion of a two-day
policy meeting of the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee,
expected to result in forecasts showing interest rates will be
near zero for at least two more years.
"If rates are kept at zero for a long time, investors have
little option but to put money into interest-generating assets
such as equities, because money kept in the bank is eroded by
inflation," said Manoj Ladwa, senior trader at ETX Capital.
"And it's not necessarily always the case that they will
just buy into U.S. equities. That money does slosh around the
global economy and some of it will filter over here as well."
Mining stocks added the most weight to the FTSE
100's gains, tracking an advance in key base metals prices, on
hopes a potential boost to U.S. infrastructure spending will
help the demand picture for raw materials.
In his State of the Union address, U.S. President Barack
Obama proposed to divert half the money America will save from
the end of its wars in Iraq and Afghanistan into high-speed rail
lines and repairs to the nation's roads and infrastructure.
Weakness among banks countered these gains, as
worries about Greece potentially facing a messy default prompted
further profit taking in the sector which has risen 13.6 percent
this year, against a 3.2 percent rise on the FTSE 100.
Royal Bank of Scotland led the sector lower, down
1.9 percent, after UBS cuts its rating on the majority
state-owned lender to "neutral" from "buy", as it sees pressure
mounting on the shares in the run up to results due on Feb. 23.
While the UK market has kicked off 2012 on a bullish note,
some investors were less than upbeat, citing concerns over the
European sovereign debt crisis.
"The theme so far this year has been buying the
underperformers of last year on the hope that the global
economy, and especially China and Europe, have seen the bottom,"
said Lex van Dam, hedge fund manager at Hampstead Capital,
which manages $500 million of assets.
"I would personally not chase it."