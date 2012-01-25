Banks drag on FTSE as brokers turn cautious about rally

* FTSE down 0.5 percent
* Integrated oils fall on earning outlook fear
* Ashmore gains on BarCap upgrade
By David Brett
LONDON Jan 25 Britain's top shares closed
lower on Wednesday as banks fell out of favour after brokers
urged caution on the sector after recent gains, while poor
growth in the UK highlighted the challenges facing corporates to
meet earnings expectations.
London's blue chip index closed down 28.90 points,
or 0.5 percent at 5,723.00, as the FTSE 100 retreated from
six-month highs hit on Monday, but held above 5,700 - the level
it had struggled to close above since last August.
Banks were the main fallers, having risen
around 15 percent early in 2012, compared with about a 3 percent
gain on the UK's benchmark index, as analysts at UBS and
Macquarie cast doubt over the sustainability of the recent
rally.
Royal Bank of Scotland shed 1.1 percent as UBS cut
its rating on the majority state-owned lender to "neutral" from
"buy".
UBS said worries over earnings, its exposure to Ireland and
the challenging sale of noncore assets would see pressure
mounting on RBS's shares in the run-up to results due on Feb.
23.
Macquarie also downgraded its recommendation on RBS, to
"underperform" from "neutral", in a broader note on banks.
Peers Lloyds Banking Group and Barclays
fell 2.3 and 0.5 percent as Macquarie compared the current
European crisis with that in Japan in the 1990s and concluded
the recent rally is an opportunity to take profits.
The broker said among problems facing banks is that they can
not rely on the provision of liquidity alone, through the
European long-term refinancing operation, to solve fundamental
solvency issues.
It said the banks need more capital and for Greece to come
to an agreement with its private creditors to solve its debt
problems, something which is proving difficult, after a number
of false dawns, to boost confidence in lenders.
Adding to the downbeat sentiment on the sector, JPMorgan
downgraded U.S. peers Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, citing
ongoing uncoordinated regulatory headwinds.
Worries over their outlook hit integrated oils
as JPMorgan said the sector was set for some weak earnings in
its fourth-quarter results preview.
The bank cited a profit warning from Chevron, financial
insolvency at a Petroplus, combined with very cautious
pre-results guidance, as reasons for its downbeat mood.
Royal Dutch Shell and BP shed 1.6 and 0.6
percent, respectively, as JPMorgan cut its 2012/13 earnings
estimates for both firms by up to 10 percent.
EARNINGS WEAKNESS
Fears over companies' earnings outlook weighed on the mobile
telecoms sector, with heavyweight Vodafone shedding 1.0
percent after Verizon, with which Vodafone has a wireless
venture, warned it may miss analyst expectations for 2012
earnings.
World No.1 mobile equipment maker Ericsson also
ladled on the pressure after missing profit and sales forecasts,
blaming the global economic slowdown.
According to Thomson Reuters Starmine data, 57 percent of
U.S. companies to have reported so far in the fourth-quarter
have missed expectations.
And the austere economic backdrop which is hampering
corporate earnings shows no signs of lightning up.
Britain's economy may have entered a mild recession in the
last three months of 2011,data revealed, rubber-stamping the
fears of the Internation Monetary Fund, which cut global growth
forecasts on Tuesday, that governments racing to cut deficits
too quickly were putting the global economic recovery at risk.
Retailers fell after the data on expectations that margins
and earnings will come under further pressure in 2012, with
Tesco and Marks & Spencer off 2.1 and 0.5
percent, respectively, as austerity measures force consumers to
hoard cash rather than spend it, stunting growth.
"Psychologically, these figures aren't great, but conditions
could improve in the second half of 2012 if the outlook for
Europe improves and the UK consumer benefits from moderating
inflation," said David Miller, Partner at Cheviot, which has
about 3.5 billion pounds of assets under management.
Broader losses were tempered, however, as investors waited
for the conclusion of a two-day policy meeting of the U.S.
Federal Open Market Committee, expected to result in forecasts
showing interest rates will be near zero for at least two more
years.
Lower interest rates for longer are of benefit to equities
which can offer higher returns in comparison, with dividends on
the FTSE 100, for instance, yielding more than 4 percent, while
interest rates on cash are around 0.5 percent and the yield on
UK gilts close to 2 percent.
The weak economic recovery also opens the door for further
quantitative easing, which is widely expected in the UK in
February and would provide the market with more cheap cash,
weakening the currency but boosting liquidity to fuel growth.
Among the FTSE 100 risers, Ashmore rose 4.2 percent
after Barclays Capital upgraded the stock to "overweight" from
"equal weight", citing an improving performance at the group's
emerging market debt fund at a difficult time for UK asset
managers.
And chip designer ARM Holdings rose 3.0 percent
after its U.S. customer Apple's fourth-quarter results
blew past expectations.