Weaker banks, commodities drag Britain's FTSE lower

* FTSE 100 index sheds 1.1 percent
* Banks lower as Greek default worries persist
* Oils, miners fall as commodity prices retreat
By Jon Hopkins
LONDON Jan 30 Weakness in banks and
commodity stocks dragged Britain's leading share index lower on
Monday as the protracted search for a Greek bond deal and
concerns about economic growth kept investors nervous.
The FTSE 100 index closed down 62.36 points, or 1.1
percent, at 5,671.09, extending Friday's falls and retreating
further from Thursday's six-month closing high.
The FTSE volatility index was also active, up over
10 percent, its biggest daily percentage rise in a month and
signalling an increase in risk aversion.
Banks were the biggest blue-chip casualties,
hit by concerns that extra liquidity injections from central
banks had not addressed the sector's fundamental problems.
Credit Suisse reduced its recommendation on the European
Banking sector to "underweight" as it said the direct earnings
impact of the European Central Bank's (ECB) late-December
splurge of cheap, long-term cash for the banks appeared to be
over-estimated.
Barclays was the UK sector's biggest faller, down
4.2 percent, while Loyds Banking Group shed 4.1
percent, and Royal Bank of Scotland fell 3.5 percent.
EU leaders met in Brussels on Monday, the first summit of
2012, to sign off a permanent rescue fund for the euro zone --
Britain's biggest trading partner -- though the meeting was
overshadowed by the unresolved Greek debt problems.
To avoid a chaotic default, which could have grave
ramifications for sentiment and financial systems across the
globe, Greece must secure a deal with its private bond holders
and persuade international lenders it is serious about reforms
in order to secure much-needed cash.
Fresh tensions between Greece and the euro zone's biggest
economy Germany over the weekend regarding the debt bail-out
terms also knocked sentiment.
"This isn't the first time Greece has shown resistance to
accepting certain EU bailout terms and conditions, and given
their weak position they may need to concede again, otherwise
risk defaulting on the debt repayments due in March," said
Jordan Lambert, Trader at Spreadex.
U.S. blue chips were down 0.6 percent by London's
close, also suffering on concerns over the Greek debt situation,
and after further dull U.S. economic data.
U.S. consumer spending was flat in December as households
took advantage of the largest rise in income in nine months to
boost their savings, setting the tone for a slowdown in demand
early in 2012.
COMMODITIES DIP
Weakness in commodity issues also weighed on blue chips in
London, with a retreat in crude knocking the integrated
oils as an expected Iranian vote to suspend crude
exports to Europe was postponed, easing supply concerns.
Miners also moved lower in tandem with weaker
metal prices, as softer-than-expected U.S. economic data
fuelled concerns about demand levels.
Defensive stocks dominated on the short list of blue chip
gainers, led by drugmakers, with AstraZeneca and
GlaxoSmithKline up 0.6 percent and 0.5 percent.
AstraZeneca will post fourth-quarter results on Thursday.
Utilities were in demand, with energy generator
International Power up 0.6 percent, and power
distributor National Grid ahead 0.5 percent. Both firms
are due to issue trading updates later this week.
And chip designer ARM Holdings gained 0.3 percent,
with its fourth-quarter results due tommorrow.