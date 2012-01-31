Oils lift FTSE up as blue-chip results provide boost

* FTSE up 0.9 percent
* Integrated oils rally as crude keeps high on supply
worries
* ARM, BSkyB, National Grid up after results
By David Brett
LONDON Jan 31 Britain's top share index
rose on Tuesday morning, led by integrated oils as supply
concerns kept oil above $111 a barrel and investors cheered
results from London's blue chips.
London's benchmark FTSE 100 index was up 49.92
points, or 0.9 percent, to 5,721.01 by 0923 GMT.
"The FTSE 100 has ploughed back down through some
significant technical levels such as the 20-day moving average
(around 5,700), and an uptrend that began in November,
suggesting the index might have formed a cap around the 5,800
level," said Jimmy Yates, head of equities at CMC Markets.
Equities have retreated from near overbought positions over
the past twodays, according to relative strength index measures,
easing selling pressure.
Integrated oils, which led the index lower on
Friday and Monday, rebounded, supported as Brent crude
rose above $111 per barrel on concerns over supply from Iran and
South Sudan trumped worries about a global economic slowdown
that could hit oil demand.
Miners rose too as Xstrata, up 0.6
percent, and Vedanta, up 1.5 percent, reported updates.
SKY HIGH
Results also helped lift BSkyB 3.7 percent after the
satellite broadcaster posted first-half results.
"(BSkyB) beat across the board and those that sold into
these numbers on expectations that they would disappoint will
now look to buy back into the long term growth story," Atif
Latif, Director of Trading Equities & Derivatives at Guardian
Stockbrokers, said.
Better than expected fourth-quarter profit from ARM Holdings
boosted the chip designer's shares, up 6.5 percent.
The company, whose technology powers Apple's iPad
and iPhone, said it was confident it would continue to gain
market share.
And National Grid gained 2.1 percent as Britain's
biggest energy distributor, said the outlook for the year
remained positive after a strong operational performance in the
third quarter, and announced plans to increase its dividend.
In mainland Europe, among STOXX Europe 600
companies that have reported quarterly earnings, 35 percent have
beaten or met forecasts, Thomson Reuters StarMine data showed.
Robert Jaeger, senior investment strategist for BNY Mellon
Investment Strategy and Solutions Group, said he was concerned
investors were focusing too much on a prolonged flat-line
recovery and upward movements on the back of positive surprises
would be lost opportunities for those not properly positioned.
While other European banks rallied on improving sentiment
surrounding a potential debt swap deal for Greece, pressure was
on Britain's part state-owned banks Lloyds and Royal
Bank of Scotland, down 1.5 percent and 0.6 percent,
respectively.
Analysts said government ministers looking to intervene over
those banks' bonus packages were impacting investor sentiment,
while a bearish outlook from Santander UK was also
hitting shares.
Barclays shed 0.7 percent as Goldman Sachs said
regulatory reforms would result in pressure on returns that
could lead the bank to shrink assets by 200 billion pounds,
reducing steady state earnings per share by 25 percent and
return on equity by 3 percent.
Domestic woes offset comments by Greek Prime Minister Lucas
Papademos, who said negotiators had made "significant progress"
in leveraging a deal for Greece that was needed before the
troika can sign off on a second rescue package.
Bullish sentiment was also capped as investors focused on
the next struggling euro zone periphery Portugal, which might
need a second rescue as its borrowing costs soar.