Britain's FTSE resumes rally on China data, Greek hopes

* FTSE 100 up 1.4 percent
* China manufacturing data boosts miners
* Greek deal expectations fuel risk appetite
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Feb 1 Britain's blue-chip stock
index was higher at midday Wednesday, with sentiment boosted by
upbeat economic data from China, strong corporate earnings, and
expectations for an imminent Greek debt deal.
The FTSE 100 index was up 78.04 points, or 1.4
percent, at 5,759.62 at 1228 GMT, with mining stocks
providing the biggest boost after data showed the
factory sector in China -- the world's largest consumer of
metals -- unexpectedly expanded in January.
The prospect of improving industrial activity in world's
second largest economy and rising tensions between oil-rich Iran
and the West boosted crude prices and energy shares
, which added to Tuesday's gains.
Also fuelling risk appetite were hopes Greece will avoid a
messy default that would batter the European financial system.
Greek finance minister Evangelos Venizelos said on Tuesday
the country was "one formal step away" from closing a deal with
private bondholders to restructure 200 billion euros ($262
billion) debt.
The prospect of a Greek deal helped banks
resume their recent rally after a three-day decline. The sector
avoided a bearish signal on Tuesday by managing to close above
its 14-day moving average.
"(The Chinese data) put us on a good sort going into the
market open and confidence was also buoyed by the fact that it
appears we are a step away from a Greek resolution," Lee Curtis,
a trader at City Index, said.
"People are trying to get in before they miss the boat. They
are fed up of waiting for something concrete to happen. They are
just going to go on the assumption that we are close to a
resolution."
Curtis, who also cited solid corporate results as supporting
investor confidence, expected the rally to extend into the U.S.
open and the FTSE 100 index to test the 5,795-5,800 level.
Johnson Matthey, the world's largest supplier of
catalytic converters, added 3.3 percent after saying its
second-half profit should be "slightly ahead" of the first,
after a third quarter boosted by Chinese sales and North
American truck sales.
It joined oil major BP and coal miner Xstrata
, which reported strong production results earlier this
week.
ICAP rose 8.5 percent after the financial markets
broker unveiled projections at the high end of the analyst
range, overhadowing a largely discounted tough trading update.
U.S. futures were pointing to a higher start for Wall Street
indexes ahead of ESM manufacturing PMI data at 1500 GMT, which
was expected to show the index rose to 54.5 in January from 53.1
the previous month.
LIMITED UPSIDE
The FTSE 100 has risen 3.3 percent this year, with risk
appetite fuelled by the European Central Bank's move to inject
liquidity into the financial system and avoid a credit squeeze.
Analysts remained cautious on the index's long-term upside
prospects, saying earnings were bound to suffer from
austerity-driven anaemic economic growth in Europe.
"In the short term liquidity took out the risk of a tail
event. European equities were more depressed versus global
peers. That has probably closed to an extent now," Robert Quinn,
chief European strategist at Standard & Poor's Capital IQ, said.
"Beyond that, equities should follow the path of growth.
Liquidity helps in the short term but it cannot go past the fact
that there is going to be no growth in Europe this year".
Quinn has a 6,100 year-end target for the FTSE 100, which
leaves an upside of less than 6 percent.
As earnings growth came under pressure, investors were
likely to seek dividend plays as a more reliable source of
income.
Shore Capital strategist Gerard Lane said investors should
pick stocks with a track record of beating dividend
expectations, such as Lancashire Holdings, Antofagasta
and Wolseley.
He estimated stocks with the top 10 percent of dividend
surprises returned a negative 2.7 percent capital return on an
equal-weighted basis in the past 12 months, outperforming a
negative 5.2 percent from the FTSE 350 benchmark.
"We believe that dealing with 'known knowns' reduces
forecast risk and enables an intuitive approach to stock
selection of favouring those companies that have over-delivered
on dividends compared with previously held expectations," Lane
said.