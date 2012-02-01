FTSE rises on bullish earnings and global manufacturing data

* FTSE up 1.9 percent
* Banks gain on expectation of Greece debt deal
By David Brett
LONDON Feb 1 Bullish company earnings
reports and the prospect of Greece nearing a debt deal helped
lift Britain's FTSE 100 higher on Wednesday, while robust
manufacturing data from China, the U.S. and Europe boosted
appetite for the mining sector.
London's blue chip index rose 109.11 points, or 1.9
percent to 5,790.72. Although the index closed below 5,800,
where traders said they were seeing some technical resistance.
Banks were the top gainers as talk among
traders was that a debt-swap deal for Greece could be imminent,
although no fresh news leaked out into the ether.
"The strength of this market at present suggests that
traders remain relatively optimistic that some sort of deal
between Greece and its creditors can be hammered out," said Ben
Critchley, a sales trader at IG Index.
Private sector creditors of Greece could take a loss of more
than 70 percent, while Greek finance minister Evangelos
Venizelos said the country was "one formal step away" from
closing a deal with private bondholders to restructure 200
billion euros ($262 billion) of debt.
A deal for the debt-laden peripheral euro zone country would
avoid a messy default that could prove catastrophic for the
financial system.
Lloyds Banking Group and Barclays rose 5.2
and 5.4 percent, respectively, and the feelgood factor spread to
the bond market as yields on government debt in Portugal, which
investors believe will be the next country to need a bailout,
fell after its latest auction.
Shares in asset managers Man Group and Schroders
climbed 5.2 and 8.7 percent, respectively, as a deal for
Greece would remove some of the uncertainty which has dented
markets and exacerbated fund outflows.
The uncertainty in the euro zone and the subsequent
constraints on market liquidity have hit profits at ICAP
, but the interdealer broker rose 7.7 percent after it
announced job reductions and cut its full-year forecast toward
the upper end of analyst forecasts.
Valuation also played a part, with ICAP currently trading on
a 12-month price to earnings (PE) of 8.7 times and down 3
percent in 2012, compared to the FTSE 100 on a PE around 10
times and up 2 percent this year, according to Thomson Reuters
Starmine data.
Oriel Securities said the shares look oversold despite the
earnings risks given its PE and dividend yield around 6.3
percent.
EARNINGS BOOST
Investors continue to reward companies that have the
capability of increasing earnings in an austere economic
environment.
Rolls-Royce added 4.8 percent as BofA Merrill Lynch
raised its earnings estimates and target price for the engines
manufacturer.
BofA Merrill Lynch said Rolls-Royce has structural long-term
advantages over its peers which are not fully priced in at
current levels, and lifted its full-year 2012-2013 earnings per
share estimates by 4-6 percent.
Heavily shorted Ocado rose 12.7 percent after the
British online grocer forecast first-quarter sales growth of
about 10 percent, easing concerns about its prospects after a
profit warning last month.
Johnson Matthey gained 5.3 percent after the
world's largest supplier of catalytic converters said its
second-half earnings would be "slightly ahead" of the first six
months.
That prompted BofA Merrill Lynch to raise its EPS forecasts
and lift its price target 14 percent to 2,150 pence.
Miners powered higher too after January
manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index figures from China,
Europe, the UK and the U.S. showed some signs of recovery,
lifting the outlook for demand in the sectors.
On the downside, investors banked profits in ARM Holdings
, down 2.8 percent after its shares rose on the back of
Tuesday's bullish update.
Shire lagged the broader market as the company
bought the rights to the U.S. company Sangamo BioSciences'
proprietary technology to target four genes, which the company
said it hoped could lead to therapies for haemophilia A and B.