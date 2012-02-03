FTSE mixed as investors wait for U.S. jobs data

* U.S. unemployment seen static at 8.5 pct
* BT gains after Q3 update
* Admiral jumps as it extended its existing UK partnerships
By David Brett
LONDON Feb 3 Defensive shares led
Britain's FTSE 100 slightly higher on Friday as investors braced
themselves for the latest set of jobs data out of the U.S.,
while miners lead the fallers as brokers cast doubt over the
sustainability of recent gains.
London's blue chip index was up 2.88 points at
5,798.40 by 0904 GMT.
Traders said there were unlikely to be any drastic index
movements until the U.S. nonfarm payrolls are released around
1330 GMT.
Forecasts are for a rise by around 150,000 after a 200,000
increase in December, with the unemployment rate seen static at
8.5 percent.
"Unpredictable seasonal adjustments point to a wide range of
expectations, but if the figures improve on the 200,000 seen in
December, that could be the catalyst for the FTSE 100 to break
and hold above 5,800," Jimmy Yates, head of equities at CMC
Markets, said.
"Less than 150,000 could see the FTSE 100 dip marginally,
but there is support for riskier equities at the moment due to
the liquidity boost provided by central banks," he said.
Barclays Capital said the short-term rally should continue
as financial conditions continue to improve -- driven by the
second long term refinancing operation (LTRO) at the end of
February, a 50 basis point European Central Bank rate cut in
March, renewed euro weakening and tighter peripheral sovereign
spreads -- but longer-term risks prevail.
BarCap said it is positioning itself for the longer term by
gradually reducing exposure to financials, and it downgraded
financial services to "market weight", given the recent
uninspiring fund flow data.
It upgraded autos to "market weight" to play the strength of
the Chinese consumer.
Banks were steady on Friday, having risen 15
percent in 2012, compared to a 4 percent gain on the FTSE 100,
on the back of the liquidity boost provided by the LTRO, which
has reduced default risk.
Investors netted profits in miners, which rose
sharply on Thursday as talks over a potential merger between
Xstrata and Glencore ignited the prospect for
further M&A in the sector.
As money has been ploughed into cheaper riskier assets early
in 2012, funds have flowed out of defensives, but with cyclicals
waning on Friday the likes of the drugmakers and tobacco firms
featured prominently on the upside.
Imperial Tobacco was up 1.5 percent, while Shire
rose 0.9 percent, although volumes were painfully thin,
highlighting investors unwillingness to get involved in these
uncertain markets.
Insurer Admiral Group was the standout gainer, up
6.9 percent as the firm said it has extended its existing UK car
insurance reinsurance partnerships until 2014, with the cost of
its arrangements unchanged. Admiral's shares fell by more than a
quarter on Nov. 9, after the firm issued a profit warning.
"This morning's announcement, while not hugely significant,
does highlight the continuing support that Admiral enjoys from
its re-insurance partners," said Peel Hunt analyst Mark
Williamson in a note repeating its "buy" rating on Admiral.
Telecoms provider BT gained 1.8 percent after lower
regulatory charges, cost cuts and strong demand for a wide range
of services enabled it to post solid third-quarter core earnings
and lift aspects of its forecasts.