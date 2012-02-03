Brighter outlook boosts FTSE but US data casts a shadow

* FTSE up 0.5 pct
* BT, insurers lead gainers
* US jobs data poses downside risk
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON Feb 3 Britain's top share index
edged higher on Friday, bolstered by solid economic data and
upbeat corporate reports, but concerns over a possible weak
reading from a key U.S. jobs report later in the day kept gains
in check.
London's blue chip index was up 29.78 points, or 0.5
percent, at 5,825.85 by 1227 GMT, taking its gains for the year
so far to 4.6 percent - more than double the current annual
yields on UK government bonds.
"Equities do look fairly attractive, giving good returns,
there is therefore a fairly good incentive for pension funds and
other investors," said Paul Mumford, senior fund manager at
Cavendish Asset Management, which manages some 650 million
pounds ($1 billion).
"We've had some trading statements which have been slightly
better than people have expected ... The banking sector has
improved a little bit ... and the news from China and Far
Eastern markets has been a little bit better."
Yield-hungry investors snapped up shares in Old Mutual
, pushing the stock 3 percent higher after the insurer
promised a 1 billion pound special dividend from the proceeds of
the sale of its Nordic business.
Fellow insurer Admiral Group rallied over 7 percent
as the firm said it had extended its existing UK car insurance
reinsurance partnerships until 2014, with the cost of its
arrangements unchanged.
"This announcement is good news for Admiral as it removes
some uncertainty over the future of these arrangements,"
analysts at Oriel Securities said in a note, advising that
investors use any gains in the stock to reduce exposure.
Shares in BT added 3.3 percent after Britain's former
telephone monopoly reported solid core earnings for the third
quarter and lifted some of its full year forecasts.
That followed stronger outlooks earlier this week from
several other bluechips, including catalytic converters supplier
Johnson Matthey and chip designer ARM.
Economic data releases have also brought some comfort, with
Friday bringing news that Britain's dominant services sector
expanded at the fastest pace in 10 months in January
and solid weekly sales figures from the High
Street bellwether John Lewis.
Reports from the United States, however, have been mixed,
putting the focus firmly on the jobs data from the world's
biggest economy due at 1330 GMT.
Reuters consensus points to the creation of 150,000 new jobs
in January after 200,000 were added in December, but analysts
cautioned that risks on the non-farm payrolls release are tilted
towards a downside surprise.
"There has been a negative seasonal factor for January's NFP
due to the birth and death adjustment ... Since the statistical
office fully implemented the birth and death adjustment from
July 2003, we found that January nonfarm payroll first releases
have always surprised the market on the downside (eight out of
eight times), with an average surprise of almost minus 63,000,"
analysts at Credit Suisse said in a research note.
Societe Generale's models showed that stock markets are
overvalued by around 2-3 percent based on long-term fair value
implied by the payrolls data.