FTSE boosted as Greece approves austerity package

* FTSE up 1.0 percent

* Banks gain as Greece bill eases threat of financial meltdown

* Miners and integrated oils rise as outlook improves

* C&W Worldwide boosted by Vodafone interest

By David Brett

LONDON Feb 13 Banks and commodity stocks helped Britain's top share index rally on Monday, as Greece was poised to receive another bailout that would reduce the threat of a messy default and financial meltdown, after passing an austerity bill.

The UK's benchmark index rose 59.16 points, or 1.0 percent to 5,911.55 by 1228 GMT.

Banks added 1.5 percent after Greeks voted through a bill that sets out 3.3 billion euros ($4.35 billion) of extra budget cuts for this year alone and provides for a bond swap to ease Greece's debt burden by cutting the real value of private-sector investors' bond holdings by some 70 percent.

The UK banking sector plunged 30 percent in 2011 as investors fretted that Europe's debt crisis could destroy balance sheets and bring about a credit crisis.

It is hoped the Greek bill will be enough to convince the European Union and the International Monetary Fund to release funds that will help Greece rollover debt due in March.

"With Europe now set to ratify the bailout, investor's hands are somewhat free to add more risk to their portfolios," a London-based trader said.

"Naturally, however, traders need to be on guard for more surprises, which cannot be disregarded considering nothing concerning Greece has been easy thus far."

The index has gained some 14 percent since November and volumes on Monday reflected investors' fragile confidence and doubts that the upside has much further to go, with the FTSE 100 trading just 30 percent of its 90-day average by midday.

"Whether this rally is simply built on short term relief or backed up by genuine long term investor confidence remains to be seen ... If current volumes are anything to go by one would suspect the former," Mike McCudden, head of derivatives at Interactive Investor, said.

Technical analysts said the FTSE needs to hold above the short-term uptrend support around 5,875 for the current bull-case to remain but 5,900 remains a significant resistance level.

RISK ON

In the mean time yields in riskier bonds such as Spain and Italy eased and cyclical assets such as integrated oils and miners rose, as a deal for Greece lifts some of the uncertainty hanging over the global economic outlook.

Miners were also boosted by more M&A talk, following the announcement of the proposed merger between Glencore and Xstrata, as it was reported Canadian metals and coal miner Teck Resources may be building a stake in Australia's third-largest iron ore producer Fortescue Metal Group.

FTSE 250 Kenmare rose 6.9 percent with traders citing vague takeover rumours.

Analysts had hoped M&A would help support equity markets in 2011, but the euro zone debt crisis prompted cash rich companies to hoard rather than spend.

Early 2012, however, has seen deals in the UK market begin to pick up, as those companies have finally started to splash the cash on firms with beaten down valuations.

The FTSE 100 trades on a 12-month forward price to earnings of about 10.3 times, compared to a historical average of around 14 times, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Vodafone Group rose 0.6 percent after the world's largest mobile operator by revenue said it was weighing an $1.1 billion offer for Britain's Cable & Wireless Worldwide, whose fixed-line network could boost bandwidth for its Internet hungry customers.

Cable & Wireless Worldwide gained 28.9 percent.