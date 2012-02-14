Britain's FTSE weakens as US data disappoints

* FTSE 100 down 0.1 percent
* Banks, miners fall as riskier assets shunned
* InterContinental off after results
* Capita rises on contract win
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Feb 14 Britain's top shares went
into retreat on Tuesday after disappointing U.S. retail sales
data raised concern over the strength of the economic recovery,
prompting a move out of banks and miners into more defensive
sectors.
A 0.4 percent rise in retail sales fell short of the 0.7
percent increase expected by economists polled by Reuters,
reflecting cutbacks in car purchases and online shopping.
"Everybody thought that the U.S. retail sales numbers were
going to be very, very good and they were alright, but they
certainly weren't as good as people expected," Michael Hewson,
market analyst at CMC Markets, said.
"It just reinforces the fact that there are quite a
significant amount of problems that still need to be resolved -
not only in Europe but also in the U.S. economy."
Moody's warnings late on Monday that it could downgrade
top-rated sovereigns including Britain also left the market on
edge, though did not come as too much of a shock, traders said.
Compounding worries, traders warned that fourth-quarter euro
zone GDP data, set for release on Wednesday, could point to the
fact the region is back in recession.
The UK benchmark closed down 5.83 points, or 0.1
percent, at 5,899.87, having risen 0.9 percent on Monday after
Athens's approval of austerity measures helped ease fears over a
messy default.
Miners and banks, strong gainers
on Monday, were the biggest drags on the index, as investors,
rattled by the downbeat U.S. data and unconvinced Greece is off
the hook, switched into defensive sectors such as drugmakers.
Yet more dire economic figures posted by Greece on Tuesday
made it increasingly difficult to see the country being able to
get its deficit under control, with flash estimates showing GDP
shrank 7 percent in the fourth quarter of 2011.
"Those that missed the recent rally are reluctant to buy in
for fears of an imminent sell off," Atif Latif, director of
equities and derivatives at Guardian Stockbrokers, said.
"With sector rotation and defensive buying alongside
downside protection being aggressively bought we may have seen
the last push up before a correction."
InterContinental Hotels was among the biggest
laggards, off 2.1 percent. The world No 1 hotelier unveiled
robust full-year results but broker Charles Stanley cut its
rating to "reduce" after a strong run in the shares.
Bunzl, meanwhile, grabbed the top spot on the blue
chip leader board, up 3.7 percent, after JPMorgan hiked its
rating for the packaging firm to "overweight" on valuation
grounds.
"We believe that the recent relative underperformance could
be a good entry point ahead of FY results on 27 February,"
JPMorgan said in a note.
Outsourcing group Capita was another good gainer,
ahead 2.1 percent after it said it had been selected as
recommended supplier to partner Britain's Ministry of Defence in
providing recruitment services for the Army and IT services for
the Royal Navy and Royal Air Force.
