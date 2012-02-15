Bank rally helps Britain's FTSE regain 5,900

* FTSE 100 up 0.3 percent

* Ex-divs erode 22.6 points from index

* Essar rises on broker upgrade-traders

* Europe broadcasters hit by DB caution

By Tricia Wright

LONDON, Feb 15 Britain's top shares rose on Wednesday, led by a rebound in UK banks after forecast-beating results from French peer BNP Paribas, as investors waited for Greece's final steps to implement a debt restructuring deal.

Banks, among the heaviest drags in the previous session, were the biggest gainers by some margin after the results from BNP, France's biggest listed bank, particularly in view of earlier fears relating to the country's exposure to Greece.

Better-than-feared GDP figures out of Germany and France also helped brighten the mood.

Broker commentary was behind a number of share price moves on Wednesday.

Essar Energy was among the top blue-chip risers, ahead 2.5 percent, with traders citing the impact of an upgrade from Morgan Stanley to "equal-weight" on valuation grounds, ahead of full-year results on due on Feb. 27, although the bank still sees some near-term downside.

A broker downgrade, meanwhile, weighed on Anglo American , down 0.3 percent. Citigroup cut its rating on the miner to "neutral", also on valuation grounds, and moved to a bearish stance on the wider sector on a 3-6 month view.

European broadcasters were weak, with Britain's ITV, off 1.3 percent, as Deutsche Bank turned more negative on the sub-sector in a review, citing a turn in the cycle.

"The lesson of prior cycles is to own the broadcaster stocks in the early phase of any market rally. Thereafter underperformance sets in and these are not stocks to own through the cycle," Deutsche Bank said in a note.

The UK benchmark was up 16.06 points, or 0.3 percent, at 5,915.93 by 0947 GMT, although remains range-bound, close to six-month highs.

The FTSE 100's progress on Wednesday was however hampered by ex-dividend factors, which knocked a hefty 22.57 points off the index, with AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline, BP , Royal Dutch Shell and Unilever all losing their payout attractions.

Simon Smollett, technical strategist at Credit Agricole, said the FTSE 100 remains in an upward trend, having just breached the psychologically important 5,900 level, and is now heading towards heading for the 5,950-5,957 resistance area.

Longer-term, Henk Potts, equity strategist at Barclays Wealth, was upbeat about the prospects for equities as investors, driven largely by sentiment in 2011, shift their focus back onto fundamentals, with the corporate picture looking "very bright".

"Corporate profitability is still rising, balance sheets remain very healthy indeed, there is a huge amount of cash on corporate balance sheets and we're seeing big increases in dividends coming through, as well as share buyback programmes."

"The hope is that we get greater clarity on the steps that will be taken to solve the European sovereign debt crisis ... the U.S. data continues to be positive and the growth from emerging markets remains robust."

In the United States, a significant driving force in the world economy, 66 percent of companies that have issued fourth-quarter earnings have met or beaten expectations, with a reported earnings surprise of 3.9 percent, according to data from Thomson Reuters Starmine.

Corporate earnings in Europe, however, have been more mixed.