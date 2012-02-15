Bank rebound boosts Britain's FTSE

* FTSE 100 up 0.3 percent
* Ex-divs knock 22.6 points off index
* Essar rises on broker upgrade-traders
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Feb 15 Banks led a recovery in
Britain's top share index on Wednesday, boosted by
forecast-busting results from French peer BNP Paribas
and after a pledge by China that it will keep investing in euro
zone debt.
News that the Greek Conservative Party's leader had sent a
letter of commitment to austerity measures to the Eurogroup also
helped sentiment.
"(With Greece) it is beginning to feel like we're in the
final furlong -- that because so much work has been done behind
the scenes that a resolution, whatever that resolution may be,
is much nearer than it has been so far," said Richard Hunter,
head of equities at Hargreaves Lansdown.
Banks recovered their poise after Tuesday's
sharp falls and were the biggest gainers by some margin after
the results from BNP, France's biggest listed bank, particularly
in view of earlier fears relating to the country's exposure to
Greece.
Broker commentary was behind a number of other share price
moves.
Essar Energy was among the top blue-chip risers, up
2.1 percent, with traders citing the impact of an upgrade from
Morgan Stanley to "equal-weight" on valuation grounds, ahead of
full-year results due on Feb. 27, although the bank still sees
some near-term downside.
A broker downgrade weighed on Anglo American, off
0.5 percent. Citigroup cut its rating on the miner to "neutral",
also on valuation grounds, and moved to a bearish stance on the
wider sector on a 3-6 month view.
European broadcasters were weak, with Britain's ITV,
1.3 percent weaker, as Deutsche Bank turned more negative on the
sub-sector in a review, citing a turn in the cycle.
"The lesson of prior cycles is to own the broadcaster stocks
in the early phase of any market rally. Thereafter
underperformance sets in and these are not stocks to own through
the cycle," Deutsche Bank said in a note.
The UK benchmark was up 18.55 points, or 0.3
percent, at 5,918.42 by 1251 GMT, close to six-month highs.
But progress was hampered by ex-dividend factors, which
knocked 22.57 points off the index, with AstraZeneca,
GlaxoSmithKline, BP, Royal Dutch Shell
and Unilever all losing their payout attractions.
Phil Roberts, chief European technical strategist at
Barclays Capital, is cautiously optimistic on the FTSE 100,
arguing that while it could hover around the 5,800-5,900 in the
short term, there is potential for further upside.
"It's struggling a tiny bit up here, but the main thing is
that it's still consolidating above its January range highs."
MAM fund manager Simon Callow said he was very cautious on
the FTSE 100 in the medium term and reckons it will struggle to
break out of the 6,000 level before July, hampered by concerns
about Greek austerity measures.
He has been taking money out of the fund's equity pot,
locking in profits in life insurers and oil services companies
after a period of strong performance and betting instead on
bonds.
"(The austerity measures) can be agreed at the top level in
Greece, but the population (might) not carry the agreement, and
that's what's scaring the market now I think," said Callow,
manager of the CF Midas Balanced Growth Fund, which has 224
million pounds of assets under management.