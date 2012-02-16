Greek bailout hold-up leaves FTSE vulnerable

* FTSE 100 down 0.6 percent
* Kingfisher retreats after fourth-quarter update
* BAE Systems drops, sees weak sales as cuts bite
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Feb 16 Britain's top shares fell
on Thursday as a further hold-up in a second bailout package for
debt-laden Greece fuelled risk aversion, leaving the index
poised to breach the bottom of its recent trading range.
Compounding investor anxiety, Moody's warned on Thursday
that it may cut the credit ratings of a group of top financial
institutions.
Banks, strong gainers in the previous session,
suffered sharp falls as investors rotated out of the sector,
whose share price moves are closely allied to the vagaries of
the euro zone debt crisis.
The FTSE 100 leader board was peppered with defensive
stocks, with drugmaker Shire and utilities Severn Trent
and National Grid up 0.2-0.3 percent.
In further evidence that nervousness was growing, the FTSE
100 volatility index jumped almost 8 percent to a
four-week high.
The UK benchmark index was down 36.69 points, or 0.6
percent, at 5,855.47 by 0944 GMT, having closed 0.1 percent
lower on Wednesday.
Technical analysts said that a close below 5,839, the bottom
end of a tight trading range seen since Feb. 3, could be a
bearish sign.
James Hyerczyk, analyst at Autochartist, pointed out that
the higher-high, lower-close formation seen on Wednesday was the
second such chart pattern seen this week, and should be
interpreted as a serious clue that sellers are beginning to take
control of the market.
Among companies reporting results, BAE Systems was
a faller, off 2.6 percent, after the defence contractor forecast
flat sales in 2012 and reported a 7 percent fall in full-year
profit, hit by continued cuts to military spending by the United
States and Britain.
Reed Elsevier, however, which expects more revenue
and profit growth in 2012, advanced 1 percent, the top blue chip
riser.
Kingfisher shed 1.5 percent, having closed at its
highest level in near eight months in the previous session, as
investors banked profits. Europe's biggest home improvements
retailer said it would meet forecasts for a 20 percent rise in
year profit.
In spite of uncertainty over the outlook for Greece,
investment trust Witan's Andrew Bell remains fully invested,
saying if the news continues to support the 'muddling through'
option, equities look quite cheap, especially relative to
deposits or government bonds.
The dividend yield on FTSE 100 stocks is 4 percent,
according Thomson Reuters data.
"The risk of miscalculation remains (e.g. Greece), but
global monetary policy is much looser than when the wobbles of
2010-11 occurred, so the line of least resistance is for
equities to rise," said Bell, chief executive of the 1.1 billion
pound trust.
Citigroup, in a note, concurred with this view, seeing more
upside in global equities even after a 20 percent rally from
October lows, with its year-end target implying a further 11
percent gain.