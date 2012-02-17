Banks, miners lift FTSE as wait for Greek deal goes on

* FTSE up 0.3 percent
* Banks, miners firmer ahead of Greek bailout decision
* Retailers rise on data surprise and M&A talk
By David Brett
LONDON Feb 17 Britain's top share index
rose slightly by midday on Friday, with banks higher as
investors cautiously awaited a Greek debt deal, retailers
benefiting from strong UK sales data and M&A talk and miners
also gaining.
London's blue chip index rose 19.36 points, or 0.3
percent at 5,904.74 by 1159 GMT, but the index was tethered
around the 5,900 level as investors awaited confirmation of a
bailout payment for Greece.
Banks gained as any deal struck with Greece would remove
some uncertainty over their balance sheet exposure to Europe's
debt crisis. Royal Bank of Scotland climbed 3.3 percent.
Miners were higher, following a bout of profit-taking over
the previous three sessions.
Anglo American rose 1.0 percent, having shed 7.6
percent over the previous five trading days, as the global miner
reported a 14 percent rise in full-year operating profit, albeit
just shy of the company's own consensus of analyst estimates.
High street retailers also ticked higher, with Marks &
Spencer and Next up as much as 1.0 percent as
British retail sales soared unexpectedly in January at the
fastest pace since April 2011.
"This morning's UK retail sales figure was staggeringly
strong and has caught the market completely offside. On the back
of December's strong retail sales growth, this represents an
excellent start to the year," Richard Driver, analyst for
Caxton, said.
Investors will also have one eye on the U.S after the strong
macro-economic data in the previous session, with Wall Street
pointing to a flat to higher open ahead of January's consumer
prices data due to be released at 1330 GMT, along with real
weekly earnings.
Wm Morrison Supermarkets gained 0.3 percent, while
M&A talk continued to support Sainsbury.
Britain's third-biggest supermarket group rose 1.1 percent
and extended the previous session gains on speculation of a bid
from the Qataris, according to various market reports.
With valuations looking cheap -- the FTSE 100 trades on 10.6
times 12-month forward price-to-earnings, compared with its
10-year historical average around 14 times, according to Thomson
Reuters data -- and companies sitting on huge cash piles,
analysts said M&A could be a theme that dominates through 2012.
Imperial Tobacco rose 0.8 percent with traders
citing the Daily Market report that the Lambert & Butler and
Golden Virginia cigarette group was the subject of revived bid
talk from Japan Tobacco.
Oil explorer Bowleven surged 63.5 percent, as
Dragon Oil said it was considering an approach for the
firm.
Oil and gas firm Tullow, which had been touted as a
possible bidder for Bowleven, was up 2.1 percent.
THIN TRADE
Volumes on the FTSE 100 remained weak at just 43 percent of
their average 90-day volume around midday, suggesting investors
were cautious over the prospect Greece would secure its second
vital bailout.
Greece needs to seal a 130 billion euro ($170 billion)
rescue and avoid bankruptcy, although doubts remained over
lenders' demands for tighter supervision of how Athens will
implement the deal.
Euro zone sources said national central banks in the
currency bloc would exchange holdings of Greek bonds this
weekend in the run-up to a private sector debt deal to avoid
taking forced losses.
"After hefty negotiations, we expect that the Eurogroup will
give the green light to allow Greece go ahead with the PSI at
the meeting on Monday," Citigroup said.
"However, with the open issues regarding debt sustainability
and the enforcement of the programme measures, we expect that
there will be no approval of the second bailout package on
Monday," it added.
Markets, however, retained their optimism with bond yields
in other indebted euro zone countries such as Italy and Spain
easing slightly, while riskier UK-listed equities such as banks
and miners edged.
The cost of insurance on Greek debt,
however, continued to suggest that in the longer term Greece
could eventually default, albeit in an orderly manner.
Broker comment weighed on some financial stocks, with
Ashmore down 2.0 percent as Canaccord downgraded the
emerging markets-focused fund manager to "hold" from "buy" on
valuation grounds, and HSBC cut its recommendation on Ashmore to
"underweight" from "neutral".