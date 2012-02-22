FTSE falls as long-term fears overshadow Greek deal

* FTSE 100 down 0.2 percent
* Traders note defensive positioning
* Tesco down as BofA ML cuts rating
* Rexam firms after results
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Feb 22 Britain's top shares
slipped on Wednesday morning, led by banks on concerns that the
bailout package for Greece has not put an end to the euro zone
debt saga but has just averted a messy default in the near term.
The FTSE 100 index was down 14.00 points, or 0.2
percent, at 5,914.20 by 0956 GMT, extending Tuesday's 0.3
percent fall.
Richard Hunter, head of equities at Hargreaves Lansdown,
said the Greek bailout was "more of a reprieve rather than a
rescue ... it does not necessarily solve the long-term problem.
"Probably, the biggest question that has remained unanswered
coming out of it is the implications for other nations."
In a sign of investor anxiety, one trader noted aggressive
buying of put options and selling of calls, saying that with the
Greek deal largely factored in, worries about European growth
and higher oil prices were hurting sentiment.
Economic data on Wednesday suggested the euro zone may slide
back into recession. The key service sector shrank unexpectedly
in February while growth in Germany's manufacturing and services
sectors also slowed.
Volumes on the FTSE 100 were thin, highlighting concerns
among investors about injecting cash into the market when fears
about longer-term issues over Europe's debt situation remained.
Manoj Ladwa, a trader at ETX Capital, said the FTSE 100,
which is near a seven-month high, could be poised for a move
down, targeting the 5,700 level, the bottom of the recent rally.
Banks, whose share prices have been closely
correlated to the twists and turns of the debt crisis, knocked
the most points off the FTSE 100 index.
Part state-owned banks -- Lloyds and Royal Bank of
Scotland -- outperformed domestic peers ahead of
earnings due later this week, buoyed after Espirito Santo lifted
its target prices for the pair.
The broker, which kept its "neutral" rating on both stocks,
said they were making progress restructuring and running down
troublesome non-core operations.
Negative broker sentiment weighed on Tesco, down
1.5 percent and among the top blue-chip fallers, as BofA Merrill
Lynch cut its rating on Britain's top retailer to
"underperform".
"Tesco has format and brand/offer issues in the UK that will
take time to fix; and international performance remains mixed,"
BofA ML said in a note.
Among gainers, Rexam rose to its highest level in
nearly four years, up 4.7 percent, after the drinks can maker
put its underperforming personal care business up for sale and
said it would look to return cash to shareholders.