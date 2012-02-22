FTSE edges lower led by weak banks, miners

* FTSE 100 index down 0.2 percent
* Banks weak, led by RBS ahead of results due Thursday
* Miners track copper prices lower on demand concerns
* Oils gain buoyed by steady crude, M&A moves
By Jon Hopkins
LONDON, Feb 22 Britain's leading share
index edged lower on Wednesday as investors refocused on
fundamentals, specifically weaker-than-expected euro zone data,
with the Greek debt restructuring theatricals out of the way for
now.
Recession concerns increased after data showed the euro
zone's service sector unexpectedly shrank in February, with
Europe being Britain's main market for its goods.
"The FTSE ends the trading day fairly flat off the back of
lacklustre trading and average volume, as a fall in Banking and
Mining Stocks offset the gains by Oil and defensive stocks,"
said Mike Mason, trader at Sucden Financial Private Clients.
Banks were the biggest blue chip fallers,
extending Tuesday's weakness seen after the second euro zone
bailout for Greece failed to alleviate concerns about the
debt-laden country, with the cautious mood not helped by a
downgrade of Greece's credit rating by Fitch on Wednesday.
Worries remain about the implementation of key austerity
measures in Greece which were crucial in getting the bailout.
Royal Bank of Scotland was a big sector faller, down
3.1 percent as investors took a cautious stance ahead of the
lender's full-year results due on Thursday.
Barclays also fell, down 3.5 percent, albeit as the
stock traded ex-dividend. Carnival and Reckitt Benckiser
also traded without their payment attractions, knocking
3.5 points overall off the FTSE 100 on Wednesday.
The FTSE 100 index ended down 11.65 points, or 0.2
percent at 5,916.55, retreating further from a seven-month
closing peak reached on Monday, stuck in a tight trading range
established earlier in February between around 5,850 and 5,920.
Volume was 95 percent of the 90-day daily average.
Miners fell back in tandem with copper prices
as demand confidence was rattled by weak export data
from top consumer China, as well as doubt over Greece's ability
to implement tough reforms aimed at cutting its debt.
Vedanta Resources was the top blue chip faller, down
5 percent as RBC Capital cut its rating for the mining group to
"sector perform" from "outperform", in part on valuation
grounds, and reduced its earnings forecasts and target price.
Vedanta had added 7 percent on Tuesday on reports of a
potential consolidation of both its Sterlite and Sesa Goa
minorities.
OIL WANTED
Gains in integrated oils, however, provided
underlying strength for the blue chips, led by BG Group
up 1.9 percent, thanks to a steady crude price and with
consolidation moves in the sector.
Royal Dutch Shell, up 0.2 percent, launched an
agreed 992.4 million pounds offer for Mozambique-focused small
cap oil explorer Cove Energy, which jumped 25 percent.
Europe's largest drinks can maker Rexam was the top
FTSE 100 gainer, up 7.4 percent after it put its underperforming
personal care business up for sale and said it would look to
return cash to shareholders, sending its shares to their highest
level in nearly four years.
Outsourcing firm Capita was also in demand ahead of
full-year results due Thursday, up 6.5 percent supported by the
award of a managed services contract for the training of British
civil servants, worth 50 million per annum for 2 years.
U.S. blue chips were also modestly lower by London's
close, down 0.2 percent as concern over the weak euro zone data
countered solid U.S. existing home sales.
"The improving housing and construction sector is another
piece of evidence that the U.S. is on the right track although
market spectators will be looking closely for signs of the
deteriorating economic picture in Europe affecting the progress
in the United States," Jordan Lambert, trader at Spreadex.