Buoyant banks help FTSE higher after RBS results

* FTSE 100 up 0.4 percent
* RBS leads banks higher after results
* Sentiment boosted by German Ifo data
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Feb 23 Britain's top shares rose
on Thursday as investors welcomed robust corporate earnings
newsflow, with Royal Bank of Scotland spearheading an
advance in banking stocks after the lender unveiled in-line
full-year results.
RBS, up 5.1 percent, was the second-top blue-chip
riser, recovering after the previous session's weakness, as the
part-state-owned bank posted an as-expected fourth-quarter loss
of nearly 2 billion pounds, hurt by writedowns on assets and
restructuring costs.
Peer Lloyds Banking Group, also majority-owned by
the British government, rallied 3.3 percent ahead of its
full-year results on Friday.
Solid earnings gave Capita a lift too, with the
outsourcer ahead 4.3 percent after it unveiled a 6 percent rise
in 2011 profits and said early contract wins and a buoyant sales
market make it confident of better growth prospects this year.
The upbeat outlook statement also supported peer Serco Group
, up 3.2 percent.
The mood was brightened by the key Ifo survey showing
business sentiment in Germany -- the strong link in Europe --
rose to a seven-month high.
Further positive newsflow on the global economy came from
the United States, where new claims for unemployment insurance
held at the lowest level since the early days of the 2007-2009
recession.
STRONG START
Equity markets have got off to a strong start in 2012, with
the FTSE 100 in striking distance of the 6,000 level on better
than expected macroeconomic data, particularly in the United
States, and more encouraging newsflow on the euro zone.
Yet analysts have wide ranging views on the sustainability
of the rally, in which the UK blue-chip index has advanced 6.6
percent so far this year.
Nick Nelson, strategist at UBS, reckons equities could be
set for a pause as it becomes more difficult for economic
numbers to beat expectations -- which have been lifted over
recent months by analysts encouraged by a string of more
positive releases.
"The bar has been raised in terms of the numbers for all
sorts of macro data -- U.S. payrolls, the ISM, they have to be
even better now, partly because expectations have risen," Nelson
said. "It's also the case that tactically, the market looks
quite stretched in terms of the move we've seen," he added.
The UK benchmark closed up 21.34 points, or 0.4
percent, at 5,937.89.
Steve Larkins, head of sales trading at Seymour Pierce,
argued the market is poised for a correction of between 200 and
300 points.
"We are subject to the biggest concerns about growth in
Europe, that's got to be concerning for everybody ... Reality
needs to set in, the market seems to ignore these things at its
peril."