Energy stocks nudge FTSE higher, Lloyds weakens

* FTSE 100 up 0.1 percent

* Energy stocks boosted as oil nears $124

* Lloyds top faller after results

* Hammerson up on results, asset sales plan

LONDON, Feb 24 Britain's top shares edged ahead on Friday morning, bolstered by energy stocks as the oil price rose on tensions in the Middle East, while investors took heart from positive signs on the global economy.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 4.37 points, or 0.1 percent, at 5,941.75 by 0950 GMT.

Heavyweight integrated oil stocks, led by a 1.1 percent advance in BP, added the most points to the index as Brent crude rose towards $124 a barrel amid worries over cuts in Iranian supply.

Weakness was seen among banks, which enjoyed a bounce in the previous session after in-line results from Royal Bank of Scotland. Lloyds Banking Group topped the blue-chip fallers' list, hurt by a weak outlook.

The part state-owned British bank joined RBS in posting a hefty loss for 2011, as it said 2012 revenue would fall and pushed back a key financial target.

"Lloyds has given an update which details rather less exciting and optimistic progress than that reported by RBS," Richard Hunter, head of equities at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.

"The situation at Lloyds remains complex and the outlook finely balanced. As such, it may well be that the market consensus of the shares as a cautious buy come under some pressure."

Ahead of the results, StarMine data showed 5 'strong buy', 11 'buy', 9 'hold' and 4 'sell' recommendations out on Lloyds.

The forward 12-month price-earnings ratio for the stock is 14.9 times, against 15.4 times for RBS, StarMine data to Thursday's close showed.

Hammerson rose 2.6 percent, the third biggest blue-chip gainer, as the Anglo-French real estate developer accompanied above-forecast full-year results with plans to sell its entire office portfolio to focus on its retail property business in Britain and France.

A broker downgrade weighed on Reckitt Benckiser, off 2.2 percent, with Goldman Sachs cutting its rating for the household products firm to "neutral", citing valuation grounds.

The overall tone on the market was aided by the macro picture following recent upbeat U.S. data releases, which spurred hopes the world's biggest economy could help global growth.

This helped offset concerns over the appreciating oil price, which could have a detrimental effect on the economy.

"My favourite U.S. economic indicators such as the initial jobless claims and the consumer comfort index continue to improve week by week and underpin the market," said Lex van Dam, hedge fund manager at Hampstead Capital, which manages $500 million of assets.

"Unless they weaken again the trend is now up," he said.

From a technical viewpoint the UK blue-chip index, within striking distance of the 6,000 level after a near 7 percent rally this year, looks as if it has further to run.

The FTSE 100 triggered a bullish technical signal known as a 'golden cross' as its 50-day moving average moved up through the 200-day average.