Banks fuel FTSE gains as investors eye U.S. data

* FTSE 100 up 0.6 percent
* Man, WPP gain after results
* U.S. ISM data awaited, due 1500 GMT
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, March 1 Buoyant banks led
Britain's top shares higher on Thursday, with sentiment in the
sector supported by the ECB's latest huge cash injection, as
investors awaited U.S. data for further indications about the
global recovery.
The UK benchmark was up 36.73 points, or 0.6
percent, at 5,908.24 by 1229 GMT, recapturing the
psychologically important 5,900 level.
The index had sunk 1 percent on Wednesday after remarks made
by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke were seen by some as
reducing the likelihood of further new asset purchases in the
United States.
U.S. stock index futures pointed to a
higher opening on Wall Street on Thursday ahead of February
Institute for Supply Management data at 1500 GMT, with
economists expecting a reading of 54.5, against 54.1 in January.
"A good ISM number will be judged negatively if yesterday is
anything to go by," Darren Sinden, trader at Silverwind
Securities, said. "The markets seem to be more concerned about
an end to QE which they see as a negative than they are about a
recovery in U.S. economy."
Banks added most points to the index,
recovering after weakness in the previous session, in spite of
downbeat comment from Berenberg Bank which cut its ratings,
target prices and estimates across the sector.
Berenberg said in a note the repressed financial environment
was a very poor one for bank profitability, one which enabled
governments to cut debt at the expense of risk-free asset
holders.
"Those bank managements that recognise these issues and
adjust strategies will be rewarded by the market. Sadly, none
has taken the chance so far. We see negative implications for UK
banks. We downgrade our forecasts by 25 percent on average and
are now 30 percent below consensus."
Royal Bank of Scotland underperformed its peers, up
only 0.6 percent, pressured by a double-downgrade to "sell" from
"buy" from Berenberg.
Earnings releases were behind a number of share price moves
on Thursday. Hedge fund company Man Group, the
second-most heavily traded blue-chip stock, was the top riser,
up 7 percent after full-year results.
Man reported a drop in fund outflows and a rise in assets,
as it revised its dividend policy, with Oriel Securities
repeating its "add" rating on the stock.
Trading volume in Man stood at one and a half times its
90-day average.
WPP was another good gainer, up 4.7 percent, as the
advertising group posted a better-than-expected 19 percent rise
in 2011 profit and reaffirmed its targets for 2012, prompting
BofA Merrill Lynch to raise its estimates and target price.
ITV, Britain's biggest free-to-air commercial
broadcaster, advanced 2.6 percent as several brokers raised
their price targets for the stock following strong results on
Wednesday.
Positive earnings newsflow coupled with a string of robust
economic data supports the case for further gains on the FTSE
100, some argued, including Robert Parkes, equity strategist at
HSBC.
Business cycle indicators like U.S. consumer confidence data
and Chicago PMI, released this week, are pointing in the right
direction, and we could be through the worst of the earnings
downgrade cycle judging by the pace of downgrades, he said.
Further, valuations are looking too low and, with risk
appetite at a low ebb, there is plenty of headroom for
improvement, he said.