Miners weigh down FTSE in low volumes

* FTSE closes down 0.3 percent
* Lower metal prices hit miners
* Barclays leads banks higher in LTRO rally
* Low volumes leave scope for more gains after pullback
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, March 2 Miners dragged down
Britain's blue-chip index on Friday in a wave of profit-taking
which could push the market down to levels that will lure in the
large numbers of investors who have sat out the early 2012
rally.
Mixed U.S. data, signs of defiance from Spain on strict EU
austerity targets, ongoing concerns about Greek debt
restructuring and high oil prices all combined to send the FTSE
volatility index -- seen as a gauge of investors' fear
-- 4 percent higher for the week.
The FTSE 100 closed 0.3 percent, or 20.12 points,
lower on the day at 5,911.13 and below the 10-day moving average
- a mildly bearish signal from a technical perspective.
The dip trimmed the index's year-to-date gains to 6.4
percent.
"I have never known a market to hold on to these kind of
gains after such a strong start to the year. I would expect a
pullback to be fairly sharp - ... 3-5 percent, but probably over
the space of a few days rather than in one go," said Dominic
Lowres, head of large-cap cash trading at Liberum Capital.
"People missed (the rally) in January and February and now
they are waiting for a pullback."
Miners, which have surged 13 percent since the
start of 2012, fell nearly 1 percent on Friday, led by a 5.8
percent drop in Kazakhmys, following a string of bearish
analyst comments the day after its full-year trading update.
"The entire mining sector is being impacted by cost
pressures and high capex. We see Kazakhmys at the sharp end of
this theme with high inflation/falling grades, long dated growth
and very high capex intensity," Liam Fitzpatrick, analyst at
Credit Suisse, said in a note, reiterating an 'underperform'.
Falling gold prices helped shave around 1 percent off
the share price of both Fresnillo and Randgold.
Another gold miner, Xstrata, dropped 1.3 percent
while commodities trader Glencore was off 1.7 percent
on investor concern that the planned merger between the two may
face hurdles from regulators and Xstrata shareholders.
"There's been a decent 'put' trade on Xstrata for March
expiry, they are down more than the market, and the ratio versus
Glencore is quite stretched, so it looks like someone is
increasing a bearish bet on them," Liberum Capital's Lowres
said.
On the flip side, financials - the second biggest weight in
the FTSE after basic materials - extended their rally, cheered
by this week's injection of cheap 3-year funds into the system
by the ECB.
Banks were up 0.5 percent, adding to the
previous session's 1.9 percent rise.
"The LTRO funding has improved liquidity and will help
sector preprovision profits, while banks still trade at a
reasonable multiple of book value," Goldman Sachs said in a
strategy note, upgrading the European sector to 'overweight'.
Barclays, which snapped up 8.2 billion euros ($10.9
billion) of the ECB cash to manage funding gaps on Spain and
Portugal, added 2.2 percent.
On top of the leader board, though, was International Power
, which climbed 4.4 percent, boosted by reheated talk
that France's GDF Suez is set to table an offer for the
30 percent of the electricity generator it does not already own.
Four times as many International Power changed hands than
usual, with sentiment also lifted by news it had signed up for
two Indonesian geothermal projects with GDF Suez.
On the index as a whole, though, volumes were at just 79
percent of their 90-day average. The lack of volume which has
characterised the stock market rally in the past two months is
seen by some as an argument for further gains, even if these may
be tempered by phases of correction and consolidation.
"Investor sentiment and positioning remain supportive for
further equity market gains," said Valentijn van Nieuwenhuijzen,
head of strategy at ING Investment Management, who is 'medium
overweight' on equities.
"Our assessment of risk seeking behaviour of investors is
positive, short-term market momentum is strong and anecdotal
evidence of asset allocator and hedge fund positioning suggests
that many investors still remain defensively positioned."