Britain's FTSE bruised by slower China growth view

* FTSE 100 down 0.6 pct
* Miners hit by Chinese growth concerns
* BP rises on Gulf of Mexico oil spill settlement
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, March 5 Britain's heavyweight
mining stocks were dented by concerns over slowing growth in
China on Monday, though a string of upbeat corporate reports
capped losses on the broader index, keeping it within sight of
recent seven-month peaks.
China cut its official growth target for 2012 to an
eight-year low of 7.5 percent. Although that was broadly in line
with expectations, it reinforced the spectre of potentially
weaker demand for resources from the Asian powerhouse, sending
global metals prices lower.
"Commodity stocks are down on the back of the Chinese
downgrades," said Arthur Gordon, co-head of UK sales at
Canaccord Genuity. "But the rest of the market is in reasonably
good shape. A couple of months ago with that type of Chinese
data the market would have been significantly lower, whereas now
they are using it as a buying opportunity."
The FTSE 100 was down 37.83 points, or 0.6 percent,
at 5,873.72 by 0912 GMT, outperforming a 0.9 percent drop on the
pan-European FTSE Eurofirst 300.
The FTSE 350 mining index fell 1.8 percent. Rio
Tinto, the world's third largest miner, which last week
forecast that growth in China would remain above 8 percent this
year, fell 2.3 percent, taking 4.5 points of the FTSE 100.
Implied volatility on the benchmark London index
edged up 0.2 percent on the day but remained at less than half
the multi-year peak levels set in September 2011.
"We believe that the market is being overly myopic and are
happy to buy into weakness," said James Follows, head of
equities at Vestra Wealth.
"This is a structural growth story, and with this nation of
1.3 billion people looking capable of doubling its consumption
of goods and services over the next decade, commodities such as
iron ore and copper should continue to benefit."
One saving grace for the British index was a 2 percent rise
in BP shares, the fifth biggest stock on the FTSE, after
the oil giant reached an estimated $7.8 billion settlement with
businesses and individuals affected by the Gulf of Mexico oil
spill.
Being outside the euro zone, Britain was also seen as
slightly less affected by the ongoing uncertainty over Greek
debt woes, with Athens due to close a bond exchange with private
holders this week.
It has also benefited from a relatively strong results
season. So far, only a quarter of FTSE 100 companies have missed
the consensus forecast on full-year earnings compared with 58
percent of those in the Euro STOXX 50, according to
Thomson Reuters StarMine data.
On Monday, upbeat results and earnings outlooks helped boost
British testing firm Intertek and oil services company
Petrofac.
However, after trading within a relatively narrow range of
5,829 to a seven-month peak of 5,964 for the past month, the
FTSE needs a sizeable fresh catalyst.
Diary events are crowded towards the end of the week, with
the Bank of England and European Central Bank delivering
interest rate decisions on Thursday and the keenly watched U.S.
jobs data due on Friday.
"Until we see a confirmed breakout, range should persist,
though we note that we're seeing bearish divergence in the
short-term indicators, and we'd favour a downside breakout,"
analysts at Sucden Financial said in a note, adding that any
such correction could take the FTSE down 2.5 percent to 5,760.