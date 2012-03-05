China growth concerns bruise miner-heavy FTSE

* FTSE 100 down 0.5 pct
* Miners, manufacturers hit by Chinese growth concerns
* Technicals start to tilt towards the downside
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, March 5 British manufacturers and
heavyweight mining stocks were bruised by concerns over slowing
growth in China on Monday, dragging down the broader index and
raising the prospect it could slip below its recent tight range.
China cut its official growth target for 2012 to an
eight-year low of 7.5 percent. Although that was broadly in line
with expectations, it reinforced the spectre of potentially
weaker demand for resources from the Asian powerhouse, sending
global metals prices lower.
News that the euro zone's private sector shrank last month,
while Britain's dominant services industry expanded less than
forecast, added to the economic gloom.
Financials, the second biggest sector on the
London bourse after basic resources, also suffered from
nervousness over the fate of the Greek bailout, with a critical
bond-swap deal with private bond holders needed this week.
The FTSE 100 was down 32.03 points, or 0.5 percent,
at 5,889.36 by 1200 GMT, outperforming a 0.9 percent drop on the
pan-European FTSE Eurofirst 300.
"We are clearly looking at lower growth in Europe and China,
as predicted, problems in Greece again," said Steve Larkins,
head of sales and trading at Seymour Pierce. "The fundies (fund
managers) are more than happy to sit on their hands rather than
expose themselves further."
Outflows from UK equity funds hit a 28-week high of over
$400 billion last week, according to EPFR data.
Implied volatility on the benchmark London index
rose 2.9 percent on the day but remained at less than half the
multi-year peaks set in September 2011.
Auto and plane parts maker GKN, which was looking to
China as a key driver of demand for premium cars this year, fell
2.7 percent.
BUYING INTO WEAKNESS
The FTSE 350 mining index fell 1.8 percent. Rio
Tinto, the world's third largest miner, which last week
forecast that growth in China would remain above 8 percent this
year, fell 2.8 percent, taking 5.5 points of the FTSE 100.
"We believe that the market is being overly myopic and are
happy to buy into weakness," said James Follows, head of
equities at Vestra Wealth, which manages around 2.7 billion
pounds ($4.3 billion) in assets.
"This is a structural growth story, and with this nation of
1.3 billion people looking capable of doubling its consumption
of goods and services over the next decade, commodities such as
iron ore and copper should continue to benefit."
The sell-off has nudged the FTSE 100 towards the bottom of
the fairly tight range of 5,829 to 5,964 it has been trapped in
since early February.
"Until we see a confirmed breakout, range should persist,
though we note that we're seeing bearish divergence in the
short-term indicators, and we'd favour a downside breakout,"
analysts at Sucden Financial said in a note, adding that any
such correction could take the FTSE down 2 percent to 5,760.
After closing below the 10-day moving average on Friday, the
FTSE-100 dipped below the 20-day line around 5,905 on Monday,
seen by technical analysts as a mildly bearish signal.
The index is now less than 30 points away from the 5,851
mark that chartists at Day By Day see as the lower boundary of
its current neutral position.
One saving grace for the British bourse was a 1.5 percent
rise in BP shares, the fifth biggest stock on the FTSE,
after the oil giant reached an estimated $7.8 billion settlement
with businesses and individuals affected by the Gulf of Mexico
oil spill.