Weak energy stocks pin back Britain's FTSE 100

* FTSE 100 index sheds 0.1 percent
* Energy stocks fall as Brent crude retreats
* Miners rally, supported by firmer copper prices
By Jon Hopkins
LONDON, March 15 Britain's leading share
index slipped on Thursday, weighed down by weakness in
heavyweight energy stocks after recent gains, with investors
also looking ahead to futures and options expiries.
"The first quarterly futures and options expiries of the New
Year on Friday should add a little spice to markets that,
despite recent encouraging data on both sides of the pond, can
best be described as docile," said Mike Mason, trader at Sucden
Financial Private Clients.
At the close, the FTSE 100 index was down 4.71
points or 0.1 percent at 5,940.72, having shed 0.2 percent in
the previous session following five successive days of gains -
the longest winning streak since last summer.
Volume was slightly better than of late, at 117 percent of
the 90-day daily average, as investors positioned for the
expiries.
Integrated oils were the biggest drag on the
blue chip index, reversing some of the gains made in previous
sessions as Brent crude fell back after recent strength.
BP shed 1.3 percent. The company said it was
investigating possible impropriety after a whistleblower sent a
letter making "serious" allegations to Chief Executive Bob
Dudley.
Miners however, which were Wednesday's biggest
casualties, enjoyed a rebound, tracking a recovery in copper
prices, with Rio Tinto up 1.9 percent.
Among individual stocks, Shire was the top blue chip
faller, down 3.2 percent, as the drugmaker moved to bolster its
position as a supplier of specialist drugs by buying U.S.
biotech firm FerroKin BioSciences for up to $325
million.
Shire earlier surprised investors by pulling its U.S.
application to sell Fabry disease drug Replagal because of
signals from regulators that it would need to conduct further
clinical trials before winning approval.
TESCO TRIPPED UP
Tesco shed 0.9 percent after it said the head of
its UK business Richard Brasher is quitting, leaving question
marks over its strategy following its recent profit warning.
But elsewhere in the stores sector, clothing retailer Next
was a top FTSE 100 gainer, up 2.6 percent ahead of
full-year results due on March 22, with UBS repeating its "buy"
rating on the stock in a preview.
"Aided by share buybacks, we believe this will be another
year of double-digit growth in EPS," UBS said in a note.
Cruises operator Carnival also moved higher, adding
1.6 percent, with Silverwind Securities issuing a "buy" note on
stock on a technicals basis.
"Carnival is seen as being in a strongest bull trend within
our model and the stock is now testing above a downtrend channel
that has been in place since late January 2011 and will also
shortly test its 20 week exponential moving average line which
is found at 2,035 pence," Silverwind said in a note.
U.S. blue chips were 0.3 percent higher by London's
close after another batch of U.S. economic data, including
February U.S. PPI numbers, and U.S. weekly jobless claims,
continued to point to a slowly imporiving domestic economy.
"The U.S. economy is showing good signs of recovery and
Europe seems for the moment at least have a grip on their
sovereign debt crisis. However you should never say never. There
are very few people who really know what will happen around the
corner," said Simon Furlong, trader at Spreadex Ltd.