Miners keep FTSE on track for weekly gain

* FTSE 100 up 0.2 percent
* Miners helped by upbeat U.S. data
* RBS leads banks higher on UBS upgrade
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, March 16 Britain's top shares
posted modest gains on Friday morning, supported by miners which
extended their recent advance, with trade set to be volatile due
to futures and options expiries.
The FTSE 100 index was up 10.51 points, or 0.2
percent, at 5.951.23 by 0916 GMT, having fallen in the past two
sessions. The blue-chip index remained on track for a weekly
gain.
Sentiment towards mining stocks, which added
the most points to the index, was helped by U.S. labour market
and manufacturing data on Thursday, another indication the
recovery was on track.
Buyers also came in for bank stocks, led by a 2.6 percent
rise for Royal Bank of Scotland, helped by an upgrade to
"buy" from UBS which sees the part-state-owned lender as a clear
recovery play on Britain and the United States.
UBS said an upgrade of its British GDP estimates for 2012
and 2013 provided the catalyst for its RBS recommendation
upgrade. "A more positive view on the UK combined with improving
economic momentum in the U.S. where growth expectations are
already well embedded will pave a way for improved performance
in RBS's core business and should contribute to lower losses in
the non-core division," the bank said in a note.
Investors have a number of further U.S. economic releases to
digest on Friday, including consumer prices data and industrial
output figures.
Volumes recently have been at a very low ebb, with money
managers sticking firmly to the sidelines, waiting for the next
drivers to push the market higher.
"It is difficult to see where the next positive catalyst
might come from here whilst volumes remain so low, but certainly
if U.S. economic data continues to improve as it has, that will
certainly help things," said Richard Hunter, head of equities at
Hargreaves Lansdown.
A broker upgrade also gave drugmaker Shire a boost,
with JPMorgan Cazenove lifting its recommendation on the company
to "overweight" from "neutral" on valuation grounds.
JPMorgan said Shire traded at 14.2 times estimated 2013
earnings, which looked too cheap for a 17 percent 2013-17
earnings per share compound annual growth rate.
Long-term, the bank saw $250 million-plus upside from
Vyvanse use in adult attention deficit hyper disorder, and
near-term $500 million-plus potential from digestive disease
drug Lialda, with PIII PREVENT data for the treatment due
mid-2012.
Tullow Oil, meanwhile, advanced 2.5 percent, after
saying its latest Ghana drilling results were excellent. Tullow
was the most heavily traded stock among blue chips on Friday,
with volume at 37 percent of its 90-day daily average.