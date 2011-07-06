Banks weigh on FTSE after Portugal downgrade

* FTSE 100 down 0.5 pct, below 6,000

* Banks fall after Portugal downgrade

* WPP weakens as Morgan Stanley cuts rating-traders

By Tricia Wright

LONDON, July 6 Shares in banks, hampered by euro zone debt woes, hit Britain's FTSE 100 index on Wednesday after ratings agency Moody's cut Portugal's credit rating to junk status, while investors were treading with caution ahead of the release of fresh U.S. economic data.

The FTSE 100 was off 28.31 points, or 0.5 percent, at 5,995.72 by 0829 GMT, retreating after eight straight days of gains, its longest uninterrupted rally in almost two years.

Banks , typically big holders of European government debt, were out of favour. Royal Bank of Scotland led the market lower, off 2.6 percent, followed by Barclays , 2.3 percent weaker.

The Moody's move brought the euro zone's debt crisis to the fore once again, just as concerns over Greece were easing off in the short term after it secured a new tranche of bailout money.

The euro fell sharply after the Moody's four-notch downgrade to Ba2, with the ratings agency warning that Portugal may need a second round of rescue funds before it can return to capital markets.

"Even though the tone has been slightly more upbeat over the last week, the downgrade of Portugal to junk status by Moody's overnight shows that Europe still has a lot of issues to work through," said Lex van Dam, hedge fund manager at Hampstead Capital, which has about $500 million of assets under management.

Small-cap British medical diagnostics firm Axis-Shield surged 41.1 percent after rebuffing an indicative 230 million pounds ($370 million) offer from larger U.S medical diagnostics rival Alere Inc , which analysts say could trigger a bidding war.

"New-York listed Alere has the resources to fund an acquisition, and today's announcement is highly likely to draw other potentially interested parties out of the woodwork," Seymor Pierce said in a note.

Traders also noted takeover talk surrounding blue-chip engineer IMI , which edged 0.1 percent higher on Wednesday after the previous session's sharp gains.

DATA WATCH

Traders said investors remained wary ahead of U.S. data releases later this week, with ADP National Employment figures due on Thursday followed by the main non-farm payrolls jobs report on Friday.

"Today's a little bit of a quiet day -- the calm before the storm if you like," Will Hedden, sales trader at IG Index, said.

"Tomorrow you've got the ADP number. Last month it was a good lead into non-farms, so that's going to be the first hurdle to see whether this market's going to maintain this very strong level."

Among the FTSE 100 risers, credit information group Experian climbed to near the top of the leader board, up 1 percent, driven by an upgrade to "buy" from Citigroup.

Negative broker sentiment pressured WPP , the world's largest advertising group by revenue, with traders citing a downgrade from Morgan Stanley to "equal weight".

Citing the note, traders said Morgan Stanley believes WPP's multiples are not over-demanding but feels that a lack of potential upgrades means that the stock will have limited relative impetus.

Ex-dividend factors will knock 0.57 points off the FTSE 100 index on Wednesday, with British Land , Burberry and Vedanta Resources all trading without their payout attractions. (Editing by Greg Mahlich)

* For related prices, Reuters Terminal users may click on - * UK stock report FTSE index: <0#.FTS6> techMARK 100 index: FTSE futures: <0#FFI:> Gilt futures: <0#FLG:> Smallcap index: FTSE 250 index: FTSE 350 index: Market digest: Top 10 by vol: Top price gainers: Top % gainers: Top price losers: Top % losers: * For related news, click on - * UK hot stocks: [HOT&GB] Wall Street: Gilts report: Euro bond report Pan European stock report: Tokyo stocks: HK stocks: Sterling report: Dollar report: * For company prices, click on - * Company directory: By sector: * For pan-European market data and news, click on - * Daily European stocks report........................ European Equities speed guide................ FTSE Eurotop 300 index........................... DJ STOXX index................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................ Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors.................. Top 25 European pct gainers.................... Top 25 European pct losers.....................