FTSE slides as China rate rise knocks miners

By David Brett

LONDON, July 6Britain's top share index dropped on Wednesday, weighed by miners after China raised its interest rates and by banks which fell in the wake of credit rating agency Moody's cutting Portugal's debt standing to "junk" status.

Miners were strewn across the list of FTSE fallers after China said it would raise benchmark interest rates by 25 basis points from Thursday.

The third rate rise this year by the world's largest consumer of raw materials -- as China tries to cool its overheating economy -- is seen hitting the outlook for demand in the mining sector.

Banks , typically big holders of European government debt, were lower for a third session as the continent's debt troubles returned to haunt the sector.

Moody's became the first agency to cut Portugal's credit standing to junk, warning it may need a second round of rescue funds before returning to capital markets.

Jimmy Yates, head of equities at CMC Markets, said: "The downgrade was no surprise but the statement has struck a chord with nervous investors, who are still worried about potential contagion, and that is being reflected in banks' valuations."

Barclays , which trades on a forward price-to-earnings of just 8.4 times, was 3.2 percent lower, while Royal Bank of Scotland shed 4.2 percent.

By 1113 GMT, the FTSE 100 was 45.43 points, or 0.8 percent, lower at 5,978.60, having added more than 6 percent in the last eight sessions -- its longest winning streak in almost two years.

SHORT-TERM RETREAT

Bill McNamara, technical analyst at Charles Stanley, said: "The FTSE is probably due for a minor pullback, although that does not necessarily mean the rally is over, especially if it holds above 5,950."

Traders said investors also remained wary ahead of U.S. data releases, with ADP National Employment figures due on Thursday and the main non-farm payroll jobs report on Friday.

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a weak start for Wall Street on Wednesday, with the June ISM non-manufacturing index due at 1400 GMT, and June Challenger Layoffs, scheduled for 1130 GMT, ahead of Friday's key U.S. jobs report.

BP slid 1.3 percent, leading integrated oil stocks lower, after BofA-Merrill Lynch, according to traders, gave a preview of the firm's second-quarter results, and said it expects other earnings forecasts to be lowered slightly.

BP is scheduled to publish its results on July 26.

The world's largest advertising group by revenue, WPP , shed 2.7 percent with traders citing a downgrade from Morgan Stanley to "equal weight" from "overweight" as a catalyst.

BSkyB was down 1.4 percent with traders citing concerns News Corp's deal for the satellite broadcaster could be delayed as new phone-hacking allegations pile pressure on Rupert Murdoch's global media empire.

Experian rose 1.3 percent after Citigroup upgraded its rating on the credit checking agency to "buy" and lifted its target price and earnings estimates, while assuaging concerns over its Brazilian business Serasa.

(Editing by David Hulmes)

