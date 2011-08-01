Banks rise as U.S. debt accord sparks FTSE rally

* FTSE up 1.1 percent

By David Brett

LONDON, Aug 1 Britain's top share index enjoyed a relief rally early on Monday, led by banks, after U.S. lawmakers reached an agreement that could avert a national debt default, though the deal still needs to be ratified by Congress.

The UK's benchmark index climbed 62.94 points, or 1.1 percent, to 5,878.13 by 0754 GMT on the first trading day of the month.

London's blue-chip index shed over 2 percent the previous week as the delay in securing a debt deal for the U.S. increasingly unnerved investors.

With only two days before a deadline to lift the U.S. debt ceiling, the White House and both Republican and Democratic leaders in Congress said on Sunday a compromise would cut about $2.4 trillion from the deficit over the next 10 years.

"Risks have risen in the past few weeks. Near-term risks to economic activity and to profits likely remain to the downside. But we suspect any downgrades to GDP and earnings estimates will be modest," said Jonathan Stubbs, analyst at Citigroup.

"We have a sovereign debt crisis. Our economists do not expect a GDP crisis (hard landing). We do not expect a profit crisis."

Beaten down financials were the main beneficiaries, with banks and insurers , widely regarded to be most at risk from the sovereign debt crises in Europe and the U.S., leading the FTSE higher.

Banks were in the spotlight too as the market waited for HSBC HSBa.L to kick off the UK banks' reporting season at around 0815 GMT.

Citigroup, however, advises investors to look for firms offering defensive growth, dividend growth with strong balance sheets, earnings momentum and mega-caps, excluding financials, with international exposure to protect themselves against elevated sovereign debt risks.

INTERTEK RISES

British testing firm Intertek rose 4.9 percent after posting a 14 percent rise in first-half profit.

"Looking forward, revenue growth will continue to be driven by regulatory issues and environmental legislation, even if consumer demand tails off due to economic slowdown," Seymour Pierce said.

Anglo-French shopping centre owner Hammerson added 2 percent after reporting a 5.1 percent rise in net asset value.

"Comfort around the retail rental outlook, together with material progress in the development pipeline, is supportive of our case for a positive re-rating," Espirito Santo Investment Bank said.

Miners and integrated oils rallied, too, as the market's thirst for cyclical stocks returned.

Base metals including copper , and oil LCOc1 were also higher, but gold , which has been at all-time record highs recently due to its safe-haven qualities, eased a little in anticipation of the impending debt deal in the United States.

"We urge some caution in interpreting calls of a deal before a deal is actually voted," said Brendan Long, analyst at merchant Securities.

"An increase in the debt ceiling is the most likely outcome; however, from a risk-reward perspective, we remain cautious in the short term for energy stocks."

Perceived defensive stocks were the main drag on the downside as investors' risk appetite returned, with drugmakers Shire and GlaxoSmithKline each down 0.2 percent.

In terms of economic data, Monday sees the release of UK July Markit/CIPS manufacturing PMI data at 0828 GMT. Investors will be looking for pointers to how the UK economic recovery is faring ahead of Thursday's Bank of England interest rate decision. (Editing by Will Waterman)

