Banks rise as U.S. debt accord sparks FTSE rally

* FTSE up 1.1 percent
* Financials rally as U.S. debt accord boosts confidence
* Intertek climbs after first-half results
By David Brett
LONDON, Aug 1 Britain's top share index enjoyed
a relief rally early on Monday, led by banks, after U.S.
lawmakers reached an agreement that could avert a national debt
default, though the deal still needs to be ratified by Congress.
The UK's benchmark index climbed 62.94 points, or
1.1 percent, to 5,878.13 by 0754 GMT on the first trading day of
the month.
London's blue-chip index shed over 2 percent the previous
week as the delay in securing a debt deal for the U.S.
increasingly unnerved investors.
With only two days before a deadline to lift the U.S. debt
ceiling, the White House and both Republican and Democratic
leaders in Congress said on Sunday a compromise would cut about
$2.4 trillion from the deficit over the next 10 years.
"Risks have risen in the past few weeks. Near-term risks to
economic activity and to profits likely remain to the downside.
But we suspect any downgrades to GDP and earnings estimates will
be modest," said Jonathan Stubbs, analyst at Citigroup.
"We have a sovereign debt crisis. Our economists do not
expect a GDP crisis (hard landing). We do not expect a profit
crisis."
Beaten down financials were the main beneficiaries, with
banks and insurers , widely regarded to be
most at risk from the sovereign debt crises in Europe and the
U.S., leading the FTSE higher.
Banks were in the spotlight too as the market waited for
HSBC HSBa.L to kick off the UK banks' reporting season at
around 0815 GMT.
Citigroup, however, advises investors to look for firms
offering defensive growth, dividend growth with strong balance
sheets, earnings momentum and mega-caps, excluding financials,
with international exposure to protect themselves against
elevated sovereign debt risks.
INTERTEK RISES
British testing firm Intertek rose 4.9 percent
after posting a 14 percent rise in first-half profit.
"Looking forward, revenue growth will continue to be driven
by regulatory issues and environmental legislation, even if
consumer demand tails off due to economic slowdown," Seymour
Pierce said.
Anglo-French shopping centre owner Hammerson added
2 percent after reporting a 5.1 percent rise in net asset
value.
"Comfort around the retail rental outlook, together with
material progress in the development pipeline, is supportive of
our case for a positive re-rating," Espirito Santo Investment
Bank said.
Miners and integrated oils
rallied, too, as the market's thirst for cyclical stocks
returned.
Base metals including copper , and oil LCOc1 were
also higher, but gold , which has been at all-time record
highs recently due to its safe-haven qualities, eased a little
in anticipation of the impending debt deal in the United States.
"We urge some caution in interpreting calls of a deal before
a deal is actually voted," said Brendan Long, analyst at
merchant Securities.
"An increase in the debt ceiling is the most likely outcome;
however, from a risk-reward perspective, we remain cautious in
the short term for energy stocks."
Perceived defensive stocks were the main drag on the
downside as investors' risk appetite returned, with drugmakers
Shire and GlaxoSmithKline each down 0.2 percent.
In terms of economic data, Monday sees the release of UK
July Markit/CIPS manufacturing PMI data at 0828 GMT. Investors
will be looking for pointers to how the UK economic recovery is
faring ahead of Thursday's Bank of England interest rate
decision.
(Editing by Will Waterman)
