CORRECTED-U.S. debt plan optimism inspires FTSE rally

LONDON, August 1 Financial and commodity stocks led Britain's FTSE 100 sharply higher on Monday as hopes the U.S would avert a national debt default boosted sentiment among investors.

London's blue-chip index rallied 97.58 points, or 1.7 percent, to 5,912.77 by 1103 GMT.

The UK's benchmark index recouped most of the previous week's 2 percent loss, ahead of a vote in Congress on a White House-backed agreement to cut about $2.4 trillion from the deficit and avoid an unprecedented U.S. default.

"If this goes to plan, the U.S. will avoid default. But we are still not confident the package will be enough to stave off of a downgrade to the U.S.'s AAA (credit) rating," Philip Shaw, economist at Investec, said.

"The market impact, if it happened, would undoubtedly be less severe than following a default, but would still be unprecedented."

A knee-jerk reaction saw banks and insurers , widely regarded to be most at risk from the sovereign debt crises in Europe and the U.S., leading the FTSE higher.

Better-than-expected numbers from HSBC also helped a recently brow-beaten UK banking sector.

Europe's biggest bank rose 4.8 percent after unveiling first-half pretax profit of $11.5 billion, although it announced it will shed 30,000 jobs -- roughly 10 percent of the workforce -- as margins remain under the pump.

"Global banking and markets profits are down year on year, something we'll see from Barclays and Royal Bank of Scotland (due to report later this week)," Gary Greenwood, banking analyst at Shore Capital, said.

"There is no balance-sheet growth in the UK, interest rates will remain lower for longer and banks are being asked to hold liquid assets for longer. Our view is that margins will remain under pressure for a while."

Citigroup advised investors to look for firms offering defensive growth, dividend growth with strong balance sheets, earnings momentum and mega-caps, excluding financials, with international exposure, to protect themselves against elevated sovereign debt risks.

UK CONCERN

Relief surrounding the U.S. plan overshadowed downbeat data in the UK, which showed construction industry lost some steam in June and firms were less optimistic.

This points to the Bank of England keeping its key interest rate unchanged at this week's meeting, as the UK economy continues to struggle.

U.S. stock index futures jumped on Monday with investors awaiting the result of the vote in congress, and ahead of U.S. July ISM data and U.S. June construction spending figures, both due at 1400 GMT.

Back on the FTSE 100, British testing firm Intertek jumped 6.5 percent as the booming mining industry helped boost its first-half profits by 14 percent.

Miners and integrated oils rallied as the market's thirst for cyclical stocks returned.

Base metals including copper and oil LCOc1 were also higher, but gold , which has been at record highs recently due to its safe-haven qualities, eased a little in anticipation of the impending debt deal in the States.

"We urge some caution in interpreting calls of a deal before a deal is actually voted," said Brendan Long, analyst at merchant Securities.

"An increase in the debt ceiling is the most likely outcome; however, from a risk-reward perspective, we remain cautious in the short term for energy stocks."

Hammerson gained 3 percent as the Anglo-French shopping centres owner posted a better-than-expected increase in first-half net asset value.

