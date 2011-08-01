Poor U.S. data undoes FTSE debt deal rally

* FTSE 100 index drops 0.7 percent

* Banks reverse after weak U.S. ISM data

* HSBC bucks trend after strong H1 results

By Jon Hopkins

LONDON, Aug 1 Britain's top share index shed 0.7 percent on Monday after a roller-coaster session, with early strong gains on relief over a debt deal in Washington wiped out later by weak ISM data which threw the spotlight back on a faltering U.S. economy.

At the close, the FTSE 100 index was down 40.76 points, or 0.7 percent at 5,774.43, having reversed from triple-digit session highs back above the 5,900 level.

The UK index tracked a similar reversal on Wall Street, with the U.S. blue chip index down 1.0 percent by London's close, having opened strongly higher only to be knocked by a weak reading on the manufacturing sector.

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said growth in the U.S. manufacturing sector slowed more than expected in July while new orders hit their lowest level since June 2009.

"What would not normally be considered as a particularly major piece of data .. (caused) sentiment to turn on a sixpence and ruin all the hard work achieved by the bulls earlier in the day," said Angus Campbell, Head of Sales, at Capital Spreads.

U.S.-focused plumbing supplies group Wolseley was a big blue chip faller, down 3.9 percent as the data raised fresh worries about the strength of the U.S. econonmy.

"The focus now is very much on macroeconomic data and corporate earnings, both of which we have plenty of," Campbell added, spotlighting Friday's August U.S. jobs report and the UK banks reporting season.

Part-nationalised lenders Lloyds Banking Group and Royal Bank of Scotland were the top two blue chip fallers, down 5.0 percent and 4.3 percent respectively, with the duo set to report numbers later this week.

Overall, however, the UK banking sector managed modest gains thanks to strength in global heavyweight HSBC , up 2.2 percent after it posted better-than-expected first-half numbers on Monday.

Europe's biggest bank rose 4.8 percent after unveiling first-half pretax profit of $11.5 billion, and as it announced it will shed 30,000 jobs -- roughly 10 percent of its workforce.

"These results look better than expected, underlining the attractions of HSBC's conservative balance sheet," said Seymour Pierce analyst Bruce Packard, who reiterated his "buy" rating and 800 pence price target on the stock.

CONGRESS CRUCIAL

Investors were nervously looking ahead to a crucial vote in the U.S. Congress on Monday after a White House-backed agreement was reached at the weekend to cut about $2.4 trillion from the deficit and avoid a humiliating credit default.

"I think the initial U.S. debt accord news removed part of the uncertainty in the market, but we still need to get the votes to pass it," said Paul Mumford, senior fund manager at Cavendish, which has 700 million pounds under management.

Defence contractors were big blue chip fallers, with Mumford noting worries about the impact on the sector of any potential cuts in the U.S. military budget from the deficit reduction plan.

Smiths Group shed 3.2 percent, with BAE Systems down 3 percent, and Rolls-Royce off 1 percent.

Traders also pointed out that BAE and Rolls both benefited strongly last week following well-received results, while a downgrade in its rating by Oriel Securities also hit BAE.

Among the blue chip gainers, well-received results on Monday gave a boost to testing firm Interek , the top FTSE 100 riser up 3.9 percent, and real estate group Hammerson , ahead 1.4 percent.

(Editing by David Cowell)

* For related prices, Reuters Terminal users may click on - * UK stock report FTSE index: <0#.FTS6> techMARK 100 index: FTSE futures: <0#FFI:> Gilt futures: <0#FLG:> Smallcap index: FTSE 250 index: FTSE 350 index: Market digest: Top 10 by vol: Top price gainers: Top % gainers: Top price losers: Top % losers: * For related news, click on - * UK hot stocks: [HOT&GB] Wall Street: Gilts report: Euro bond report Pan European stock report: Tokyo stocks: HK stocks: Sterling report: Dollar report: * For company prices, click on - * Company directory: By sector: * For pan-European market data and news, click on - * Daily European stocks report........................ European Equities speed guide................ FTSE Eurotop 300 index........................... DJ STOXX index................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................ Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors.................. Top 25 European pct gainers.................... Top 25 European pct losers.....................