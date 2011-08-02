Commodities pull FTSE lower on global growth fears

* FTSE down 0.4 percent
* Miners, oils down as traders worry over global demand
* Financials mixed as Barclays reports results
By David Brett
LONDON, Aug 2 Mining and oil stocks dragged
Britain's leading share index lower on Tuesday as doubts over
the global economic recovery resurfaced following weak
manufacturing data from heavyweight commodity consumers China
and the United States.
Despite relief that Congress voted through an 11th hour deal
to raise the U.S. debt ceiling and avoid a humiliating default
on its debts, concerns remained over the country's ability to
service those debts and at the same time maintain growth.
London's blue chip index fell 21.42 points, or 0.4
percent to 5,753.01 by 0758 GMT, adding to the previous
session's 0.7 percent retreat, as a blitz of poor manufacturing
data from the U.S., Europe, China and the UK reignited concerns
that the economic recovery was stalling.
"Focus has switched, at least temporarily, from the debt
crisis in Europe and the U.S. to global growth concerns with
nearly a third of major global economies showing a deterioration
in manufacturing," Jimmy Yates, head of equities at CMC Markets,
said.
"If growth continues to be an issue that will exacerbate the
debt problems in the United States, as we have already seen in
Greece."
Investors will keep a close eye on the July Markit/CIPS UK
construction PMI data due for release on Tuesday. A reading of
53.0 is forecast, down from 53.6 in June.
Miners and integrated oils fell in
tandem with commodity prices as investors fretted over the
outlook for demand.
Gold again rose to a near all-time high as investors
backed its safe haven qualities to protect their returns,
helping boost Fresnillo .
The precious metals miner rose 2.3 percent, faring better
than the broader sector retreat as it posted a 92 percent surge
in first-half core profits and raised its dividend by 128
percent.
FICKLE FINANCIALS
The banking sector was pulled higher by HSBC
, which added another 1.1 percent to Monday's
results-fuelled 2 percent gain. Standard Chartered ,
which reports its latest results on Wednesday, rose 1.6 percent.
However, UK-focused Barclays fell in choppy early
trade as investors weighed up macro concerns against its
results, which traders said were mixed but better than expected.
Barclays' first half profits fell by a third,
offsetting a sharp improvement in bad debt charges.
"The market was expecting a weak number which has not
materialised. Given the recent underperformance we remain
bullish on the prospects," Atif Latif, director of trading at
Guardian Stockbroker said.
"We look for strength into the second half of the year for
Barclays driven primarily by cost cutting and increasing
revenues in key trading areas outside the UK, income growth and
steady market share increases in wealth and international."
British wealth manager and stockbroker Hargreaves Lansdown
fell 7.6 percent after the Financial Services Authority
proposed prohibiting payments from fund managers to platform
providers.
"The FSA stance is unexpected but we would view any share
price weakness as a buying opportunity," Haley Tam, analyst at
Citigroup, said, adding the decision would prompt changes in
business model, not revenue loss.
Elsewhere, Shire fell 3.3 percent as JP Morgan
downgraded its recommendation to "neutral" from "overweight".
It said there were limited near term catalysts for the stock
and its current valuation looked to be inflated by bid
speculation which was unlikely to be realised.
(Editing by Sophie Walker)
