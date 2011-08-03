Commodities push down FTSE on global growth worries

* FTSE down 0.9 percent

* Miners, oil down as U.S., China data points to slowing growth

* Standard Chartered, Rexam up as results impress

By David Brett

LONDON, Aug 3 Commodity stocks dragged Britain's top share index towards year-lows on Wednesday, as concern over global growth grabbed investors' attention.

London's blue-chip index fell 50.15 points, or 0.9 percent, to 5,668.24 by 1119 GMT, adding to losses sustained over the previous three trading days and heading towards the 2011 low of 5,591.59.

"Should the index fail to retrace back above 5,697, it is conceivable we may revisit March lows of 5,591 by the end of the week, particularly if U.S. economic data continues to sharply disappoint," said Joshua Raymond, chief market strategist at City Index.

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a bounce on Wall Street on Wednesday as investors awaited jobs data at 1130 GMT and 1215 GMT, ahead of Friday's key U.S. August non-farm payrolls.

Recent data pointed to a slowdown in growth for the world's biggest economy and rating agencies warned further inroads would need to be made in its deficit reduction if the U.S. is to retain its triple A rating, despite its debt deal.

Adding to global growth worries, China, the world's most voracious consumer of raw materials, said its services sector grew at its slowest in three months during July, as the government tightens monetary policy.

"Momentum is on the sell-side and we're seeing knee-jerk reactions to bad news. Talk of a double-dip (recession) looks a little bit too drastic but growth is definitely being downgraded," Martin Dobson, head of trading at Westhouse Securities, said.

Risk-sensitive miners and integrated oils bore the brunt of the sell-off as concerns grew over the outlook for demand.

Global miner BHP Billiton fell 1.9 percent as Credit Suisse cut its rating to "neutral".

But precious metals miner Fresnillo rose 1.5 percent as investors bought into gold's safe-haven credentials and the miner as an equity proxy for the yellow metal.

Cairn Energy shed 4.4 percent after the British oil explorer said a well off the coast of Greenland did not find oil. .

Ex-dividend factors knocked a hefty 19.63 points off the FTSE 100 index, with AstraZeneca , BG Group , BP , GlaxoSmithKline , Reckitt Benckiser , Reed Elsevier , Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) and SABMiller losing their payout attractions.

RESULTS CHEER

With economic concerns keeping the broader market depressed, investors went in search of companies that beat earnings forecasts against an austere backdrop.

Asia-focused bank Standard Chartered rose 1.4 percent, after beating forecasts with a 17 percent rise in first-half profit.

Europe's largest drinks can maker, Rexam , shot up 6 percent after posting an above-forecast 19 percent rise in first-half profit.

Next nudged up 0.1 percent after the fashion retailer reported first-half sales at the top-end of company guidance.

Valuation concerns, however, crimped its gains. Arden Partners analyst Nick Bubb said Marks & Spencer , up 2.8 percent, deserved a higher rating.

Admiral gained 1.8 percent, boosted by a note from Nomura, which upgraded its stance to "buy" from "neutral", saying recent price weakness "is unwarranted, especially in view of continued strong earnings growth and dividend yield".

Drugmaker Shire bucked strength in other defensive stocks, falling 2.4 percent as BofA Merrill Lynch became the latest broker to cut its rating, to "neutral" from "buy", on valuation grounds.

In a weak market, which tends to benefit defensively perceived stocks, energy supplier Scottish & Southern Energy and United Utilities were among the top risers, each up 1.9 percent.

On the macro economic front, activity in Britain's dominant services sector grew at its fastest pace in four months in July, providing hopes for a firm third quarter, though job losses and constrained consumer demand muddied the picture.

(Editing by David Hulmes)

