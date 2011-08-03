Global growth fears send FTSE to 8-month closing low

* FTSE 100 down 2.3 pct; fourth day of falls
* Miners hit as metals prices fall on demand fears
* Cairn Energy hit by Greenland well plug
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Aug 3 Britain's top share index fell
more than two percent on Wednesday, driven lower by uncertainty
over global growth, with commodity stocks heading the list of
fallers.
The FTSE 100 sank to its lowest closing level since
end-November 2010, dropping 133.88 points, or 2.3 percent, to
5,584.51, extending its losing streak to four days.
"In a word, 'dreadful'. We are very much in 'risk-off' mode
when it comes to the whole equity world because I think there
are increasing concerns about the growth outlook -- it really is
that simple," Peter Dixon, economist at Commerzbank, said.
"We've got the euro zone crisis, the debt problems in the
U.S., and now the growth outlook itself -- it's a toxic
combination. I think investors are fleeing for safe havens as
fast as they can."
Integrated oil stocks took the most points off
the index as investors fretted about demand, with U.S. crude
CLc1 off $1.52 at $92.27 a barrel.
The sector was also under pressure as Royal Dutch Shell
(RDSa.L)(RDSb.L), BG Group and BP went
ex-dividend.
Oil explorer Cairn Energy was among the top
blue-chip fallers, down 5.1 percent, after it said a well off
the coast of Greenland did not find oil. Evolution Securities
repeated its "reduce" rating on the stock.
The 11th-hour deal to avert a U.S. default has failed to
brighten the mood. Investors have shifted their focus on to how
tighter fiscal policy would impact growth in the United States,
one of the main pillars of the global economy.
Commerzbank's Dixon said they were in the process of cutting
forecasts for most of the industrialised economies -- "an
environment that doesn't bode well for earnings".
Into the mix, top raw materials consumer China said its
services sector grew at its slowest in three months during July
as the government tightens monetary policy.
The global growth fears pressured metals prices and mining
stocks . BHP Billiton was among the worst
off, down 4.2 percent and also impacted by Credit Suisse cutting
its rating to "neutral".
Mexican silver miner Fresnillo , however, advanced
5.2 percent to the top of the FTSE 100 leader board, having
enjoyed post-results gains on Tuesday.
Gold miner Randgold Resources , off 0.2 percent, also
outperformed its peers, with gold having hit a record
earlier on Wednesday as the nervousness over the economy boosted
demand for safe havens.
BEARISH SIGNAL
The UK benchmark index has fallen 3.7 percent so far this
week, on track for its worst weekly performance since early July
2010.
Phil Roberts, chief European technical strategist at
Barclays Capital, said Wednesday's close below the March and
June lows was "quite a bearish signal", suggesting that the
uptrend of the last two and a half years is drawing to a close.
"It (looks) very bleak but you could still argue that the
trend isn't over. However, if it starts closing below 5,440 (the
weekly Ichimoku Cloud, a trend-following technique) on a weekly
basis we would conclude that yes, the trend has turned."
Strategists and economists highlighted Friday's key U.S.
August non-farm payrolls report as a potential game changer.
Wall Street's rout resumed on Wednesday, even as a gauge of
U.S. private jobs surprised on the upside, with U.S. blue chips
down 0.5 percent by London's close.
Among individual movers, Europe's largest drinks can maker
Rexam shot up 4 percent after posting an above-forecast
19 percent rise in first-half profit.
Marks & Spencer was another strong gainer, up 1.1
percent, aided by upbeat comment from Arden Partners.
Sector peer Next fared better than the wider market,
off 0.2 percent, after reporting first-half sales at the top-end
of company guidance.
Drugmaker Shire , meanwhile, bucked the firmer trend
seen in other stocks perceived as defensive. It fell 4 percent
as BofA Merrill Lynch became the latest broker to cut its
rating, to "neutral" from "buy", on valuation grounds.
(Editing by Jane Merriman)
