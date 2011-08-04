Rio and Lloyds erase early FTSE rally

* FTSE 100 index down 0.5 percent

* Lloyds Banking Group drops after results

* Miners slide; Rio weak after output report

By Jon Hopkins

LONDON, Aug 4 Britain's leading share index fell on Thursday, an initial bounce wiped out by heavyweight miner Rio Tinto and bank Lloyds which both posted disappointing results.

At 0922 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was down 30.1 points, or 0.5 percent at 5,554.45, having reached a session high of 5,644,05 early on. The index shed 2.3 percent in the previous session to hit its lowest closing level since end-November 2010.

Lloyds dropped 6.2 percent in very choppy trading, reversing early gains for the banking sector.

The part-nationalised bank said that compensating customers who were mis-sold insurance pushed it 3.25 billion pounds into the red in the first half, although the loss was broadly as expected and the British bank reiterated its full-year guidance.

"Disappointing results from Lloyds as any profits made were pretty much taken out by mis-selling of insurance; increased exposure to Irish debt and fears of further exposure to European debt were enough to take out any perceived bid to the market and we are again looking at selling off," said Mic Mills, head of electronic trading at ETX Capital.

Lloyd's peer Royal Bank of Scotland shed 2.3 percent ahead of its first-half results on Friday.

Miners were the biggest drag on blue chip sentiment after results from Rio Tinto , which fell 2.4 percent.

The global miner saw a 35 percent jump in first-half profit miss market expectations, although it sweetened the result with a $2 billion expansion of its buyback programme.

Elsewhere in the sector Xstrata , Kazakhmys and Vedanta Resources L> fell between 3 and 4 percent.

A fall for Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L), down 1.8 percent, also hurt UK blue-chips. The company has agreed that a Nigerian community affected by its oil spills can seek compensation in a British court, potentially opening itself up to bigger future financial and reputational damages.

Among individual blue chips, satellite operator Inmarsat was by far the biggest FTSE casualty, dropping 19 percent as it abandoned its forecast for growth in its maritime business, as customers moving to its next-generation terminals hit revenue.

UPSIDE

Consumer goods giant Unilever was the top blue chip gainer, up 6.5 percent as it beat forecasts with a 7.1 percent rise in second-quarter sales growth.

Gold miner Rangold Resources was another top FTSE gainer, up 3.6 percent after unveiling a better than expected 253 percent surge in second-quarter profits.

Investors also awaited The Bank of England's latest interest rate decision, due at 1100 GMT, although all the economists polled by Reuters expect the central bank to keep rates at 0.5 percent.

Across the Atlantic, weekly U.S. jobless claims, due at 1230 GMT, will come under scrutiny ahead of Friday's key non-farm payrolls report, after Thursday's ADP private payrolls report pleased on the upside.

"It is worth noting that we typically see light equity volumes on the day between ADP report and non-farm payroll figures," said Chris Purdy, a dealer at Spreadex.

"The lack of correlation between the two figures recently has been confusing, and taking a new position today is tantamount to betting red or black on the outcome of non-farm payrolls tomorrow," Purdy added.

(Editing by Sophie Walker)

