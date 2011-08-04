FTSE hits year-low as commodities, banks slide

* FTSE 100 drops 1.2 percent to fresh year-low

* Miners slide; Rio weak as H1 misses forecasts

* Lloyds Banking Group results disappoint

By Jon Hopkins

LONDON, Aug 4 Britain's top share index hit an intraday low for the year on Thursday, reaching levels not seen since September 2010, as disappointing earnings from Rio Tinto and Lloyds knocked heavyweight miners and banks.

There was no reaction to the news that the Bank of England had kept British interest rates unchanged -- as expected -- and made no change to its quantitative easing total following its latest Monetary Policy Committee meeting.

The FTSE 100 index was down 66.83 points, or 1.2 percent at 5,517.83 by 1205 GMT, having reversed from a session peak of 5,644,05 struck at open in reaction to a late turnaround on Wall Street.

U.S. stock index futures .SPc1, .DJc1 pointed to a weaker start on Wall Street on Thursday ahead of weekly U.S. jobless claims, due at 1230 GMT, which will be closely watched for clues to Friday's key July non-farm payrolls report.

"One ... fears that having seen such a strong flight away from risk this week, what the market reaction could be if we get another set of bad non-farm payroll numbers," said Joshua Raymond, Market Strategist at City Index.

Miners were the biggest drag on blue chip sentiment following results from Rio Tinto , which sent its shares down 3.6 percent.

The global miner's 35 percent jump in first-half profit missed market expectations, although it sweetened the result with a $2 billion expansion of its buyback programme.

Elsewhere in the sector, Antofagasta , Xstrata , and Kazakhmys all fell around by 5 percent as the copper price dropped, impacted by dollar strength and worries over global demand.

Oil prices CLc1 took a tumble too, down around 1 percent for similar reasons, with a big fall by heavyweight Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L), down 2.5 percent, also hurting the sector.

The company has agreed that a Nigerian community affected by its oil spills can seek compensation in a British court, potentially opening itself up to bigger future financial and reputational damages.

LLOYDS LOSES

Banks fell back as the latest set of sector results disappointed, with part-nationalised Lloyds dropping 7.2 percent in very choppy trading, having reversed early gains.

Compensating customers who were mis-sold insurance pushed Lloyds 3.25 billion pounds into the red in the first half, although the loss was broadly as expected and the bank reiterated its full-year guidance.

Lloyds' peer Royal Bank of Scotland shed 2.3 percent ahead of its first-half results on Friday.

Satellite operator Inmarsat was by far the biggest FTSE casualty, dropping 22 percent as it abandoned its forecast for growth in its maritime business, as customers moving to its next-generation terminals hit revenue.

Consumer goods giant Unilever was the top blue chip gainer, up 5.6 percent as it beat forecasts with a 7.1 percent rise in second-quarter sales growth.

And defensively-perceived stocks benefited from a knock to investors' risk appetite, with Imperial Tobacco up 1.7 percent and drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline up 1.2 percent.

"It's almost a buyers strike, no-one is doing anything ahead of the payrolls and a lack of volume just exaggerates the falls," said one London-based trader.

(Editing by Jane Merriman)

