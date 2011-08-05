Britain's FTSE slumps as global growth fears grow

* FTSE 100 index slumps 2 percent

* RBS plunges 10.8 percent after results

* Oils, miners drop as crude, metal prices fall

By Jon Hopkins

LONDON, Aug 5 Britain's top share index plunged further on Friday, led by banks, miners, and oils on growing concern the United States may be facing another recession and Europe's sovereign debt crisis is escalating.

At 0735 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was down 106.45 points, or 2 percent at 5,286.69, having dropped 3.4 percent on Thursday to close below 5,400 for the first time since Sept 2, 2010.

"When major uptrends eventually give way the subsequent price action is often pretty ugly and that is one of the reasons I expect to see the 5,100 level tested before too long ... Ultimately a test of last summer's lows, at 4,800 or so, should not be ruled out," said Bill MacNamara, technical analyst at Charles Stanley.

On Wall Street on Thursday, the Dow and the S&P 500 tumbled more than 4 percent and the Nasdaq lost 5 percent on fears that the world's biggest economy is staring at another economic downturn and that Spain and Italy could become the next dominos to fall in the euro zone debt crisis.

After the panic in Europe and New York, investors in Asia on Friday slashed positions in equities and commodities and scrambled for the safety of cash and government bonds.

Friday's U.S. jobs data could prove a make-or-break moment for global financial markets increasingly alarmed that the world's largest economy could skid into a fresh recession.

U.S. payrolls probably rose by 85,000, according to a Reuters survey, after a measly 18,000 gain in June. The unemployment rate is expected to hold steady at 9.2 percent.

If this it a good number ... then the stock markets could enjoy a strong rally, but if the number is weak, then stock markets could collapse," Said Louise Cooper, Markets Analyst at BGC Partners.

Royal Bank of Scotland was the top blue chip faller in London, down 10.8 percent after the part-nationalised lender posted a pretax loss of 678 million pounds in the second quarter when its loan book deteriorated, driven by losses on Greek government bonds and little sign of improvement in Ireland.

That loss compared with a profit of 1.17 billion pounds a year ago and came as impairments on bad loans rose to almost 2.3 billion pounds from 2 billion in the first quarter of this year but eased from 2.5 billion pounds a year earlier.

Lloyds Banking Group which skidded 10 percent lower on Thursday, fell another 8 percent, while Barclays shed 7.8 percent.

Oils and miners also shouldered hefty falls as the price of crude oil Clc1 and base metals plunged on demand concerns, with BG Group down 3.4 percent, and Xstrata off 4.4 percent.

There was just one FTSE 100 gainer -- Glencore nosed up 0.4 percent having plunged 8.3 percent on Thursday.

In terms of domestic economic data, July Halifax house prices rose 0.3 percent in July, with the three months to July fall 2.6 percent, slightly better than the 2.8 percent decline a year ago.

UK July PPI data will be released at 0830 GMT.

(Editing by Sophie Walker)

