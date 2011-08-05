FTSE's drop steadies ahead of U.S. jobs report

* FTSE drops 2.4 percent, off hefty lows

* U.S. jobs report could be make-or-break

* RBS plunges 9 percent after results

By Jon Hopkins

LONDON, Aug 5 Losses on Britain's leading share index steadied approaching midday on Friday as investors looked ahead to the release of the August U.S. jobs report in a market nursing a fall of 10 percent in the past week.

Heavyweight banks, oils, and miners led the slide on growing concern the United States may be facing another recession and Europe's sovereign debt crisis is escalating.

By 1035 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was down 129.12 points, or 2.4 percent at 5,264.02, having bounced from a fresh intraday year low at 5,202.62.

The UK blue chip index was down for a sixth consecutive session, shouldering losses of 10.7 percent over that period.

"The technical picture for equities remains weak. However, we may see some respite today if we get a better-than-expected non-farm payroll number combined with any reluctance to carry short positions over the weekend," said Jonathan Jackson, head of equities, Killik & Co. in a note.

U.S. stock futures DJc1, SPc1 pointed to relatively moderate early falls on Wall Street after the key indexes tumbled between 4 and 5 percent on Thursday.

However, Friday's U.S. jobs data could prove a make-or-break moment for global financial markets increasingly alarmed that the world's largest economy could skid into a fresh recession.

U.S. payrolls probably rose by 85,000, according to a Reuters survey, after a measly 18,000 gain in June. The unemployment rate is expected to hold steady at 9.2 percent.

RBS ROILED

Royal Bank of Scotland was the top blue chip faller in London, down 7.6 percent after the part-nationalised lender posted a pretax loss of 678 million pounds in the second quarter. The bank's loan book deteriorated, driven by losses on Greek government bonds and little sign of improvement in Ireland.

That loss compared with a profit of 1.17 billion pounds a year ago and came as impairments on bad loans rose to almost 2.3 billion pounds from 2 billion in the first quarter of this year but eased from 2.5 billion pounds a year earlier.

Peer Barclays shed 4.1 percent, but Lloyds Banking Group , which skidded 10 percent lower on Thursday, recovered from early sharp falls to add 0.1 percent.

Oils and miners also recorded hefty falls as the price of crude oil Clc1 and base metals plunged on demand concerns, with Royal Dutch Shell down 3.2 percent, and Xstrata off 3.3 percent.

But there were a few more bright spots on the FTSE 100 index, with Smith & Nephew a top performer, up 1.2 percent, after the artificial joint maker unveiled second-quarter results which Investec Securities said were are good, prompting the broker to repeat its "buy" rating.

"I do not know if this marks the low of the equity markets, but I do know that valuations are low and companies are strong financially," said Mark Burgess, Chief Investment Officer of Threadneedle.

"In UK equities, the dividend yield on the market is now 1 percent higher than on 10 year Gilts, a valuation anomaly I have never seen before. Hence we are buying some UK equities this morning," Burgesss added.

In terms of domestic economic data, British factory gate prices rose at their fastest annual rate in nearly three years in July as input costs for oil and food continued to soar, official data showed on Friday.

(Editing by Andrew Callus)

