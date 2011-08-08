FTSE hits 13-month closing low on global debt woes

* FTSE down 3.4 percent

* Investors need "credible" euro zone debt solution to rally

* Randgold gains as Morgan Stanley ups rating

By David Brett

LONDON, Aug 8 The FTSE 100 fell for the seventh consecutive trading day on Monday, with investors continuing to drop stocks in favour of safer assets, unconvinced that governments and central banks have a grip on the global debt crisis.

Miners , banks and integrated oil stocks led London's blue-chip index down 178.04 points, or 3.4 percent, to 5,068.95, its lowest closing level since July 7, 2010.

The FTSE volatility index , a gauge of investor fear, shot up more than 28 percent on Monday, having risen all last week.

The sell-off since July 29 wiped $3.4 trillion off the value of world stocks, a sum equivalent to Germany's GDP. But the retreat on equity markets is still some way less pronounced than the crashes 2008 or 1987.