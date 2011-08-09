Britain's FTSE plunges below 5,000 level

* FTSE 100 index slumps 4.2 percent

* Heayweight commodities, banks lead sell-off

* U.S. FOMC meeting eyed for action on debt crisis

By Jon Hopkins

LONDON, Aug 9 Britain's FTSE 100 fell sharply on Tuesday morning as the slump in global equity markets continued, with investors disappointed over policymakers' efforts to calm worries over growth and debt.

The blue-chip index swung wildly in early deals, with an early rally from an opening fall swiftly reversed. The index has plunged from a session peak of 5,118 to a low of 4,791.

At 0844 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was off 214.46 points, or 4.2 percent, at 4,854.49 to be down for an eighth successive session, having shed 13.5 percent in the past seven.

"The early optimism was short lived as 5,000 in the FTSE was easily breached and with lows in the futures overnight at 4,700 it would seem that the bears again have the upper hand," said Mic Mills, head of electronic trading at ETX Capital.

"The only speck of light on an increasing gloomy horizon is the FOMC tonight in the U.S. where we look to see whether we get another round of QE (quantitative easing)," Mills said.

While most analysts expect the Federal Reserve not to make major changes in policy at its meeting on Tuesday, some wondered whether the market disruptions warranted central bank intervention. The Fed will deliver its latest policy statement around 1915 GMT.

U.S. stocks plunged on Monday in the heaviest volume since last year's so-called "flash crash", taking the S&P 500 down more than 6 percent, its worst day since December 2008, while major indexes across Asia tumbled 2-7 percent on Tuesday.

Integrated oils led the sell-off in london, with BG Group the worst off in the sector, down 4.8 percent, as the price of crude oil CLc1 dropped another 3.6 percent on fears global growth fears will dent demand.

Miners were also big blue-chip fallers in very volatile trade, having led the earlier rally, as base metal prices also took a knock.

"The bear case, which is not in the price (for miners), is a confidence spiral bringing back memories of 2008 when arguments over low PEs and cheap valuations preceded a calamitous fall in commodity prices," Credit Suisse said in a note on the sector.

BHP Billiton shed 2.9 percent. The global miner has agreed to buy a company providing mining contracting services to its Western Australian iron operations from Leighton Holdings for A$705 million ($727 million).

Banks came under severe pressure as investor's ditched equities and fled to safer havens such as gold which hit another record high.

Barclays was a top FTSE 100 faller BARC.l down 7.7 percent. Chief executive Bob Diamond has renewed speculation over the bank's future in Britain if the government pushes ahead with sweeping reforms of the industry, the Financial Times reported.

There were no blue-chip gainers.

On the economic front, British factory output fell unexpectedly in June, highlighting the fragility of the country's economic recovery.

And British deficit in goods trade with the rest of the world widened to 8.87 billion pounds in June, the biggest deficit since December. (Editing by Dan Lalor)

