FTSE up as investors eye bargains after sell-off

* FTSE up 0.65 percent

* Financial, commods rally as analysts says sell-off overdone

* Standard gains after results, Panmure Gordon upgrades

By David Brett

LONDON, Aug 10 Gains in financials and commodity stocks gave another lift to Britain's top shares on Wednesday as analysts urged investors to take advantage of what they termed an overdone slump in the bluechip index to 13-month lows earlier in the week.

Sentiment was spurred after the Federal Reserve pledged to keep interest rates in the world's biggest economy lower for longer, as it tackles rising debt and sluggish growth.

The UK benchmark index climbed 33 points, or 0.65 percent to 5,199.70 by 0812 GMT, adding to the previous session's 1.9 percent rise, which snapped a seven-session losing streak.

Over that period the market retreated nearly 14 percent and was more than 20 percent below its July closing high - an amount experts technically call a bear market.

"With the decline in equity markets and bond yields, the valuation constraint of 2011 first quarter has moved sharply in the past few weeks to signalling a greater level of valuation attraction for the market," Gerard Lane, analyst at Shore Capital, said.

Beaten down commodity and banking stocks were among the top risers as the majority of analysts viewed the recent market correction as overdone.

"The pullback in stock prices has been excessive," analysts at Citigroup said.

"Although we believe consensus earnings per share (EPS)forecasts are too high for 2012, the stock market is discounting (a 10-15 percent decline in 2012 global) EPS which is too low. Positive GDP growth and tight corporate cost control should ensure positive EPS growth in 2012."

CHEAP STOCKS

Barclays gained 4.4 percent as Citigroup added the UK bank to its most preferred list.

"The market has over-discounted concerns over regulation and profitability of the BarCap franchise," the broker said.

Standard Life climbed 7.5 percent after the British insurer reported a bigger-than-expected 44 percent jump in half-year profit, prompting Panmure Gordon to upgrade the firm to "buy" from "hold".

Engineer Weir was again among the top risers, up 6.4 percent as Goldman Sachs added the stock to its conviction buy list saying the recent 26 percent decline in its share price offered a "compelling entry point" for investors.

Man Group added 8.0 percent, boosted by director share buying and after the hedge fund manager reported the net asset value at its flagship AHL fund rose by 1.9 percent last week.

There were some losers such as defensively perceived Imperial Tobacco , down 0.4 percent and supermarket chain Tesco , off 0.1 percent.

The Office of Fair Trading announced it was fining certain processors an dsupermarkets, including Tesco and Sainsbury, almost 50 million pounds for anti-competitive behaviour.

Meanwhwile, the switch back into riskier assets such as equities saw gold and the Swiss franc , traditional safe havens, fall but remain near recent highs, a sign of the fragility of investors confidence.

Ex-dividend factors knocked 6.92 points off the FTSE 100 index on Wednesday, with Barclays , BT Group , GKN , Rio Tinto , RSA Insurance , Schroders , Standard Chartered , and Unilever all lost their payout attractions.

On the domestic macroeconomic front, the latest Bank of England inflation report will be released at 0930 GMT.

Economists expect the report to contain forecasts of higher near-term consumer price inflation and lower GDP growth this year than indicated previously.

(Editing by David Cowell)

* For related prices, Reuters Terminal users may click on - * UK stock report FTSE index: <0#.FTS6> techMARK 100 index: FTSE futures: <0#FFI:> Gilt futures: <0#FLG:> Smallcap index: FTSE 250 index: FTSE 350 index: Market digest: Top 10 by vol: Top price gainers: Top % gainers: Top price losers: Top % losers: * For related news, click on - * UK hot stocks: [HOT&GB] Wall Street: Gilts report: Euro bond report Pan European stock report: Tokyo stocks: HK stocks: Sterling report: Dollar report: * For company prices, click on - * Company directory: By sector: * For pan-European market data and news, click on - * Daily European stocks report........................ European Equities speed guide................ FTSE Eurotop 300 index........................... DJ STOXX index................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................ Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors.................. Top 25 European pct gainers.................... Top 25 European pct losers.....................