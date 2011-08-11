FTSE pares gains as economy worries pressure banks

* FTSE up 0.8 percent

* Banks volatile on Euro debt worries

* Traders say lack of belief holding index back

By David Brett

LONDON, Aug 11 Britain's top share index pared gains by midday on Thursday, as concerns over the stability of European banks in the face of the global debt and growth crisis took the wind out of an earlier advance.

Barclays , Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds Banking Group swung violently on worries banks will sustain further losses associated with exposure to Europe's lingering debt crisis.