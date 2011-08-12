FTSE edges higher; investors eye volatility

* FTSE up 0.4 percent

* Beaten-down banks gain

* Traders say lack of drivers for direction

By Brian Gorman

LONDON, Aug 12 Britain's top share index edged higher early on Friday, helped by a rally on Wall Street and at the end of a rollercoaster week dominated by worries about weak growth rates and debt crises on both sides of the Atlantic.

Stocks hardest hit in recent weeks gained most, with the FTSE 350 Banks Index up 0.8 percent,

Barclays , RBS and Lloyds rose 4.7 percent and 2.9 percent respectively. The banks have lost more than 30 percent of their value in the past month, caught up in the euro zone sovereign debt crisis.

In the wider market, traders said there was little to encourage investors to make significant decisions.

"It is so driven by the macro news. It is so volatile people cannot make long-term fundamental decisions and cannot take new positions," Ed Walsh, head of sales at Altium Securities, said.

A ban imposed by European regulators on short-selling in financial stocks in Belgium, France, Italy, and Spain took effect on Friday in a coordinated attempt to ease the market's current panic attacks.

Traders said Britain might follow, but that it would have a limited effect. "You can understand why they do it, but it just builds up the problem for the point where it has got to be lifted," Walsh said.

Miners were also higher, with the FTSE 350 Mining index up 0.5 percent. Rio Tinto was up 1.8 percent. Like many in the sector, the stock has lost more than 20 percent in the past month on worries that low global growth may reduce demand.

At 0827 GMT, London's blue chip index was up 19.52 points, or 0.4 percent, at 5,182.50, having been as low as 5,099.31 earlier and after a 3.1 percent surge on Thursday.

The index was on course to fall about 1.4 percent over the week, having hit its lowest close since July 2010 on Wednesday.

TECHNICAL PICTURE

After Thursday's gain, "the UK index appears to be building a base at around 5000," Bill McNamara, technical analyst at Charles Stanley, said.

"But, like the Dow, its latest price action is not compelling enough to declare that a decisive reversal is under way ... However, a close above 5,250 would bolster the short-term bull case and would give the impression that a retracement of the recent drop was underway, with an initial upside target of around 5,380."

Among midcaps, SVG Capital rose 3.6 percent after the private equity investor posted first-half results which Espirito Santo Investment Bank called "very strong". (Editing by Dan Lalor)

