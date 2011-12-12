FTSE 100 slips as Europe sentiment ebbs

* FTSE down 0.5 percent
* RBS slides as FSA reports on near-collapse in 2008
* Inmarsat falls on Lightsquared concerns
* ENRC down on corruption allegations
By David Brett
LONDON Dec 12 Banks were under pressure as
Britain's top shares drifted lower by midday on Monday in low
volumes, with RBS weaker as investors digested a report
into its near-collapse in 2008, and on disappointment
surrounding the Europe summit.
London's blue chips fell 25.05 points, or 0.5
percent to 5,504.16 by 1208 GMT, having closed 0.8 percent
higher on Friday.
Majority-state-owned British lender Royal Bank of Scotland
shed 5.0 percent, with the sector the main
drag on a weak FTSE 100, as the Financial Services Authority
(FSA) reported into the near-collapse of the bank in 2008.
Seymour Pierce analyst Bruce Packard, who has a "reduce"
rating on RBS, said he did not think the report alters the
investment case, instead he said the implications for the report
might be wider in terms of changes to the regulatory system.
Broader worries over the economy kept investors risk
appetite at bay, as analysts said Friday's summit in Europe
failed to address the market's concerns and left questions
unanswered.
"There are no details on any of the key issues - just lots
of promises. And historically follow-through has disappointed,"
Credit Suisse said in a note.
Standard and Poor's rating agency, which placed 15 euro zone
countries on watch for a potential downgrade ahead of the
summit, said the European Union will need more summits to
resolve its debt turmoil and time is running out.
Twenty-six European Union leaders -- all except Britain's --
agreed on Friday to pursue stricter budget rules for the single
currency area and also to have euro zone states and others
provide up to 200 billion euros in bilateral loans to the
International Monetary Fund (IMF) to help tackle the crisis.
IMF chief economist Olivier Blanchard said at the weekend
that the agreement for deeper economic integration was a step in
the right direction but not a complete solution for the crisis.
RISK OFF
UK mining shares recoiled, with worries about
Europe more than offsetting strong copper import data from
China.
"Our economists believe the sovereign debt and banking
crises are causing a renewed recession in the Euro Area. Metals
seem to have been on 'pause' for a week or two, following
earlier substantial volatility," Jon Bergtheil, analyst at
Citigroup said.
"This is not always a good sign because, if the fundamentals
were strong, we would have expected 'bottom fishing' to have
created a stronger bounce off the base."
ENRC dropped 4.9 percent after a weekend news
report citing talks with Britain's Serious Fraud Office on
corruption allegations revived concerns over coporate governance
at the FTSE 100 Kazakh miner.
Elsewhere, Inmarsat shed 5.2 percent, as traders
cite media reports that the wireless service run by its partner
LightSquared caused interference to 75 percent of
global-positioning system receivers examined in a U.S.
government test.
Charles Stanley analyst Tom Gidley-Kitchin said the problems
raised concerns over Lightsquared meeting its contractual
obligations to Inmarsat.
"There's the question of whether Lightsquared will make all
the payments it is contractually required to make if everything
goes wrong," he said.
On the upside, defensive stocks led the gainers as investors
looked for safer havens to protect their returns, with drugmaker
GlaxoSmithKline and Imperial Tobacco each rising
1.4 percent, and SSE 1.2 percent higher.
Also weighing on the UK index were U.S. stock index futures,
which pointed to a weaker open for equities on Wall Street on
Monday.
Across the Atlantic November's Federal budget is due at 1900
GMT, with the week's main focus to be on the outcome of the
latest Federal Reserve Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, due
after the London market close on Tuesday at 1915 GMT.