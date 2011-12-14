FTSE 100 falls, retailers under pressure

* FTSE down 0.5 percent
* Retailers knocked by bearish broker comment
* Miner, oils retreat as investor bank gains
* Logica slumps after cutting growth forecasts again
By David Brett
LONDON, Dec 14 Retailers weighed on
Britain's top share index on Wednesday morning after leading
investment banks forecast more gloom for the sector in the face
of Europe's debt crisis, austerity measures and flagging
consumer sentiment.
The FTSE 100 index was down 28.48 points, or 0.5
percent, at 5,461.67 by 0847 GMT, giving up most of the previous
session's gain with uncertainty over Europe's ongoing debt
crisis also weighing on sentiment.
Tesco fell 0.2 percent as ING cut its rating to
"sell" from "buy", while Marks & Spencer shed 0.6
percent as the broker downgraded its recommendation to "sell"
from "hold".
"The recent Metro profit warning and the light Tesco trading
update could signify a pattern of several retailers reporting
soft fourth-quarter sales and profits. Decreasing consumer
confidence in mature markets and weakening growth trends in most
emerging markets will contribute to this," ING said.
"In Europe, ongoing problems related to sovereign debt and
to the euro, together with new austerity measures for 2012, make
us cautious on most retailers."
Citigroup said a combination of severe economic conditions
and unsustainable industry trends meant EPS contraction would
not be an unreasonable scenario for food retailers in 2012/13.
Tesco has a five-year EPS compound annual growth rate of
minus 2.3 percent, compared with minus 8.8 percent for Marks &
Spencer, StarMine data showed. The FTSE 100 index, by
comparison, is minus 3.6 percent over the period.
JPMorgan said investors should expect more retail pain over
the Christmas period. "We would typically be relatively positive
going into Christmas ... However, this year the combination of a
weakening consumer, unseasonal weather, heavy promotional
activity, weak footfall and what we view as still too high
estimates is causing us more concern," JPMorgan said in a note.
"As ever, there will be winners and losers, but on balance
we expect to see more of the latter than the former."
Morrison outperformed, rising 0.4 percent as ING lifted its
rating to "buy" from "hold" for its defensive qualities and
support from a two-year 1 billion pounds share buyback program
that still has more than half to run.
SuperGroup, easily the top riser on Britain's FTSE
250 index, up 8.5 percent, after the fashion retailer
unveiled first-half results which Seymour Pierce said were in
line with expectations, prompting the broker to repeat its "buy"
rating on the stock.
FTSE RETREATS
Deutsche Bank said Europe's debt crisis will continue into
2013. It questioned whether the European Central Bank has the
mandate or the desire to again step up bond purchases
sufficiently to arrest declines without some kind of dramatic
ECB treaty change or cast iron move towards a fiscal European
union.
"It might be that unless the ECB has bought somewhere close
to an extra trillion euros of European government bonds by the
time we write 2013's outlook, we may be seeing the endgame of
'thinking the unthinkable' (restructurings, defaults, haircuts,
full fiscal European union or extreme levels of money
printing)."
Traders also said the lack of action in injecting extra
stimulus overnight from the U.S. Federal also provided an excuse
to take profits.
The FED said turmoil in Europe remained a big risk.
Integrated oils, the previous session's top
gainers, were Wednesday's top fallers as investors banked
profits. Heavyweight oil giant BP fell 1.0 percent.
Miners also weakened following a robust
performance on Tuesday, with Rio Tinto off 1.3 percent.
Banks were lower with so much of their
financial performance, given their debt exposure to Europe,
linked to events in the euro zone.
On the FTSE 250 there was pain for Logica,
down 13 percent after the Anglo-Dutch IT firm slashed more than
1,300 jobs in response to worsening conditions in its European
markets, as it again cut its growth forecast..
Thomas Cook, which secured a rescue package from
lenders last month, fell 2.6 percent after travel firm reported
full-year operating profit at the bottom end of forecasts and
said it would close 200 underperforming shops, as it looks to
cut debt and restore investor confidence.
Ex-dividend factors knocked 0.5 point off the FTSE 100 index
on Wednesday, with Fresnillo and United Utilities
both trading without their payout attractions.