Miners support FTSE as copper rebounds

* FTSE 100 up 0.5 pct
* Miners rally as copper rebounds
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Dec 16 Britain's blue-chip stock
index traded higher at midday on Friday, with miners boosted by
a sharp rebound in copper prices as signs of economic growth in
the United States helped bolster optimism over demand for the
metal.
At 1224 GMT, the FTSE 100 was 28.17 points, or 0.5
percent higher, with volume on the index showing a slight
pick-up from yesterday's low levels, but traders are braced for
a further dip in the days and weeks to come.
"I can't imagine the gains that we had are going to be held
on to," Richard Maguire, head of derivative trading at Daniel
Stewart, said.
"The focus sooner or later is always going to turn back to
the euro zone and it's not going take much for the yields to
spike again."
Greece announced on Friday it will auction 1 billion euros
of three-month bills in what some traders see as the last
crucial market diary item before the Christmas break.
MINERS RALLY
Copper specialist Kazakhmys and Antofagasta
led the charge, both up around 4 percent, as the copper price,
which is highly sensitive to economic activity, reversed a
fraction of its recent losses, supported by data released
yesterday that showed the U.S. economy is recovering.
"It's probably a technical rebound. People are clearly
destocking now," Andy Davidson, a mining analyst at Numis
Securities, said.
Three-month copper contracts on the London Metal Exchange
were still headed for the biggest weekly loss since the
end of September and the first annual decline in three years, on
concerns about deteriorating economic conditions in Europe and
slowing growth in big consumers of metal, such as China.
.
Adding support to the sector, UBS recommended gaining
exposure to miners after their recent share price de-rating and
Liberum Capital said value remained apparent.
Shares in banks, up 1.1 percent, also extended
their rebound from Wednesday's sell-off, although sentiment was
subdued after Fitch downgraded Barclays and six other
global lenders late on Thursday, citing "increased challenges"
in the financial markets due to economic developments as well as
a myriad of regulatory changes.
Providing further evidence of how the crisis is making life
harder for investment banks, European dealmakers expect mergers
and acquisitions activity to be flat at best next year, even if
measures agreed to at last week's EU summit restore confidence
that the continent can overcome its debt crisis.
The media sector underperformed, weighed down by BSkyB
, down 1.5 percent, which was downgraded by Bank of
America-Merrill Lynch on cost and competition concerns.
The broker also downgraded Anglo-Dutch publishing group Reed
Elsevier, down 0.6 percent, citing lack of new catalysts
after a strong run, while it upgraded "best of breed" Pearson
, sending the stock 0.9 percent higher.