Oils keep FTSE up as investors ponder US jobs data

* FTSE up 0.5 percent
* Integrated oils rise as Macquarie ups oil price target
* Banks, miners pare gains as US open lower after jobs data
By David Brett
LONDON Jan 6 Britain's top share index
held onto gains on Friday, largely thanks to integrated oils
which were helped by a bullish note by Macquarie, as banks and
miners wavered after U.S. jobs data drew a mixed reception.
London's blue chip index closed up 25.42 points, or
0.5 percent at 5,649.68. Volumes were low as the FTSE 100 traded
just 77 percent of its already weak 90-day average.
Integrated oils contributed around 15 points to
the index gains. Investors turned to sector for it's defensive
traits -- dividends and strong balance sheets -- and as a proxy
for oil.
Macquarie Research said political risks in oil-producing
regions are higher than economic risks in growth markets, and
raised its 2012 price forecast for Brent crude by about
a fifth to $116 per barrel.
The brokerage also raised its price target on several oil
companies including Royal Dutch Shell, which gained 1.7
percent.
Crude was set to rise more than 5 percent in the first week
of 2012, after Iran threatened to shut the Strait of Hormuz, the
world's most important oil route.
Oil services firm Petrofac was up 3.4 percent.
Heavyweight Vodafone rebounded 1.2 percent after
falls on Thursday, as Goldman Sachs upgraded its rating to "buy"
from "neutral", anticipating U.S. venture Verizon Wireless
would lift Vodafone's free cash flow above 10 billion
pounds.
UK-listed ITV rose 2.7 percent, with traders saying
the stock was being lifted by an upgrade to "overweight" from
"equal-weight" from Morgan Stanley in broader note on the
European media sector.
BSkyB, however, shed 1.3 percent with Morgan Stanley
downgrading its rating to "equal-weight" from "overweight",
citing fears of poor newsflow from the satellite broadcaster.
U.S. OUTLOOK CONCERNS
U.S. employment growth accelerated last month and the
jobless rate dropped to a near three-year low but traders said
the figures weren't enough to convince investors the improvement
could be maintained.
"Even though the numbers are above expectations, they aren't
enough to suggest a sustained recovery in the US economy, and
they also make further QE less likely in the near term," Michael
Hewson, analyst at CMC Markets, said.
Another London-based trader said the jobs data should be
treated with caution as employment was somewhat concentrated in
sectors (transportation, warehouse, bars and restaurants) that
do a lot of seasonal hiring.
Riskier assets such as banks and miners
pared gains as U.S. equities unexpectedly opened
weaker, with traders saying the employment figures had been
priced in to the market.
UK-listed asset managers such as Ashmore, Jupiter
Fund Management and Man Group fell as much as
5.5 percent following cautious notes on the outlook for the
sector from Credit Suisse, JPMorgan, RBC Capital Markets and
UBS.
Food retailers were the among the worst blue-chip performers
on a sector basis, led by Morrison Supermarkets down 1.5
percent and Tesco off 0.8 percent, on caution ahead of
trading updates from both next week.
Luxury goods retailer Burberry, which is liked for
its exposure to the China growth characteristics and is set for
a trading update in 10 days, was the top FTSE 100 gainer, up 3.9
percent.
David Miller, a partner at Cheviot which has assets of 3.5
billion pounds under management, said: "Whilst Europe is
obviously at the forefront of investor's immediate concerns, the
U.S. and China will make the difference this year."