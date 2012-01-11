REFILE-FTSE retreats as sentiment hurt by funding worries

* FTSE 100 down 0.2 percent
* Reckitt up, Unilever off on broker moves
* Aggreko hit by Credit Suisse downgrade
* Sainsbury's rises as Xmas sales top forecasts
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Jan 11 Britain's top shares
retreated on Wednesday as concerns over Europe's debt problems
returned to the fore ahead of Spanish and Italian debt auctions
later this week.
The UK benchmark was down 9.99 points, or 0.2
percent, at 5,686.71 by 0917 GMT, having jumped 1.5 percent on
Tuesday, partly due to optimism about the U.S. earnings season
after an upbeat outlook from Alcoa.
Atif Latif, director of equities and derivatives at Guardian
Stockbrokers, said that with euro zone sovereign funding
problems unresolved, the market could have got ahead of itself,
and may be set for a correction to December lows at around
5,330.
"We have seen more flow back onto the defensive side, with
more downside protection being added and some longs being
trimmed," he said.
"There has been no marked improvement in the macroeconomic
situation, and pressures still remain. We would look to add into
short positions for downside protection."
Bill McNamara, technical analyst at Charles Stanley, said
the FTSE 100 would need to see a close above the intra-day high
from October at 5,747 before being "out of the woods", and
failure here would "probably deal a significant blow to
sentiment in the near term".
Energy stocks were the biggest drag on the
blue-chip index, led by a 1.2-percent drop in Royal Dutch Shell
as U.S. crude futures eased back, with
confidence dented by nervousness about the euro zone situation.
Broker recommendation changes were behind a number of moves
on the blue-chip index on Wednesday.
Aggreko shed 1.2 percent as Credit Suisse
downgraded its rating for the temporary power supplier to
"neutral" from "outperform", with an increased target price of
2,140 pence up from 2,000 pence, after a strong run.
Household products group Reckitt Benckiser added 1.4
percent as traders cited the impact of an upgrade in rating by
Morgan Stanley and a target price hike by BofA Merrill Lynch.
Peer Unilever, however, saw its shares shed 2
percent as both Morgan Stanley and Merrill Lynch downgraded its
rating, traders said.
Morgan Stanley lifted its stance for Reckitt to "overweight"
from "equal-weight", and made the reverse change for Unilever,
down to "equal-weight" from "overweight", with both changes
mainly made on valuation grounds, traders said.
Merrill Lynch, meanwhile, cut Unilever to "underperform"
from "neutral", and reduced its price objective to 2,140 pence
from 2,190 pence, also highlighting the stock's premium rating.
HIGH STREET CHEER
Retailers found favour, with J Sainsbury up 0.8
percent after the grocer beat Christmas sales forecasts as store
extensions and its expansion into convenience outlets, online
shopping and non-food ranges helped it take market share.
Analysts believe Sainsbury's had the strongest December of
Britain's top four grocers based on market research data from
Kantar Worldpanel published on Tuesday.
"It is clear that Sainsbury has had a very good Christmas,
and with the Kantar data showing that (Wal-Mart's ) Asda
has also performed relatively well, it looks as though Tesco
will be weak tomorrow," Espirito Santo said in a note.
"This significant underperformance of Tesco relative to
Sainsbury is in part due to the growth in Sainsbury's non-food
business (from a relatively low base) whereas Tesco's non-food
continues to act as a major drag," the broker said.
A day before its Christmas trading update, Tesco
shares slipped 0.1 percent.
Among mid-caps, SuperGroup, the company behind the
Superdry fashion brand, and Greggs, the baker, enjoyed
respective gains of 2.2 percent and 0.4 percent after unveiling
rises in their sales over the festive period.