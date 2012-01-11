FTSE pulls back after further baulk at 5,700

* FTSE 100 ends down 0.5 pct; volatility up 4.2 pct
* Heavyweight energy firms lead the market lower
* Euro zone debt again prompts bout of risk aversion
By Simon Jessop
LONDON, Jan 11 Britain's blue-chip FTSE
100 closed lower on Wednesday after bouncing once again
off an important technical resistance level, led by heavyweight
energy stocks on a fresh bout of euro zone debt-inspired risk
aversion.
The index traded in a fairly tight range for the early part
of the session, rising to test 5,700 before bearish comments
from a top official at ratings agency Fitch over the handling of
the sovereign crisis sent markets lower.
Fresh talk of an imminent downgrade of France's credit
rating, denied by a senior French source, added to the bearish
tone, although the UK market ended off its lows, down 0.5
percent, or 25.8 points, at 5,670.82, giving back a third of
Tuesday's gain.
Oil majors Royal Dutch Shell and BP
and gas firm BG Group trimmed most points from the index,
a combined 0.5 percent, as crude took a hit from the debt
worries. Brent crude futures were down 0.4 percent by
the close.
That same concern underpinned a 4.2 percent rise in
volatility, as measured by the FTSE Volatility index,
to 20.79.
"We failed to break 5,700, which is quite a big resistance
level," while a sliding euro was contributing to the regional
equity market weakness, said Trevor Coote, head of equity sales
at Alexander David Securities, adding he was now targeting
further short-term weakness before buying back in.
The level had been up to or briefly past the level on three
previous occasions since the start of the year, but conviction
to hold above proved light, teeing up the retreat after a rally
over recent weeks.
"We had a good run recently, starting the year around 5,500
so you're going to get some pullback. We're positioned short and
have taken funds out, to hopefully take advantage of a downwards
move." Coote said he was looking for a push down to 5,200-5,400.
MAN OH MAN
Mike Lenhoff, strategist at Brewin Dolphin, said his charts
showed the index overbought on several levels, and the last time
he had seen this was October 2011, when the FTSE 100 "failed to
get much past 5,700".
Rather than a major sell-off, however, Lenhoff said he
expected the pullback to be at worst a "shallow retreat", before
the recent upwards momentum continued, buoyed by factors
including improving U.S. economic data and recent moves to help
contain the region's debt crisis.
The degree to which buyers come back in force and underpin a
further move higher will be crucial, however, as the slide in
volumes experienced across developed Europe equities since last
summer shows no sign of a marked reversal.
Traded volumes on the FTSE 100 were just over their 90-day
daily average by the close, but, as that covered the
holiday-thinned Christmas period, this was a crimped number to
begin with.
Nevertheless, among the most heavily traded stocks was Cairn
Energy, up 3.6 percent in volume two and a half times
its 90-day daily average and rising for a second day after a
pledge in the previous session to return $3.5 billion to
shareholders.
Broker action helped fuel a surge in interest in other
stocks including ITV, up 2.7 percent in volume around
214 percent of its average and buoyed by an increase in its
target price by Panmure.
With the fourth-quarter earnings season already kicked off
in the United States, Sainsbury's was among the most
high profile firms updating the market. In spite of beating
forecasts, it closed down 1.2 percent, hit by a weak outlook.
Sainsbury's boss Justin King said he saw no improvement in
the business environment this year and expected the consumer to
"remain in a very tough place".