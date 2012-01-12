FTSE flat, Tesco warning leads retailers lower

* FTSE up 0.02 percent
LONDON Jan 12 Britain's FTSE 100
was flat on Thursday morning, with retailers lower amid fears
of a supermarket price war after market leader Tesco
issued a profit warning following its worst Christmas for
decades.
The FTSE 100 was up 1.06 points, or 0.02 percent, at
5,671.88 by 0943 GMT, supported by financials and miners.
Tesco shares were down 14 percent to a 32-month low after
the world's third-largest retailer said it would invest in price
cuts and its online business to win back sales, leading to
minimal profit growth in its 2012/13 year compared with a
forecast for a 10 percent rise.
Shore Capital cut its rating on Tesco to "hold" from "buy".
Peer Morrison, which reported on Monday, fell 8.2
percent and Marks & Spencer dipped 2.2 percent, as
updates showed consumers conserved cash in the face of a bleak
economic outlook and UK austerity measures.
Sainsbury, which updated on Wednesday, shed 6.4
percent as Credit Suisse revised its profit forecasts and
repeated its "underperform" rating, saying "there is still not
enough margin/returns progress for us to view the valuation as
attractive".
Tesco traded on a price-earnings ratio of 11, compared with
Morrison's 11.7 multiple, Sainsbury on 9.7 and the FTSE 100 at
around 10, Thomson Reuters Starmine data showed, based on the
market close on Wednesday.
There was bad news too from mid-cap Home Retail,
down 3.8 percent, as it said it expected to cut its full-year
dividend significantly after seeing another poor sales
performance at its Argos stores.
Struggling small cap chocolatier Thornton melted 15
percent on falling sales and as promotions hit its margins.
Mothercare and Ocado, however, rallied
after their trading updates, up 2.1 percent and 14 percent
respectively, albeit after their shares had taken a battering
recently.
Alex Wright, manager of Fidelity Investments' UK Smaller
Companies Fund, which has 18 million pounds assets under
management said he liked the retail sector overall, saying that
of nearly all the sectors in the market, it was the one where
you can see the biggest differences in performance by stocks.
"Even if you think the retail outlook is bad, there are
almost always some winners and losers in the retail space."
SKYFALL
Pay-TV group BSkyB fell 2 percent after downgrades
to "neutral" from "buy" by both Citigroup and UBS, which cited
slowing broadband growth, the expected rising cost of new
premier league rights and the stock valuation -- 14 times
calendarised 2012 earnings per share -- as reasons for the
downgrade.
Royal Dutch Shell slipped 1.1 percent, leading
energy stocks lower , with traders pointing to
market talk indicating the company was guiding lower on
fourth-quarter earnings.
That came after Chevron, the second-largest U.S. oil
company, said on Wednesday fourth-quarter profit would be
significantly below the previous quarter.
Supporting the index were banks, with Royal
Bank of Scotland up 6.8 percent as analysts lauded the
lender's plans for structural reorganisation.
"We welcome this decision to further de-emphasise the
company's less profitable, riskier and more capital intensive
operations," Gary Greenwood, analyst at Shore Capital said.
Shore Capital, however, retained its "sell" rating on RBS
reflecting ongoing economic challenges.
Peer Barclays was up 2.4 percent.
There was relief for investors in Ashmore, up 2.4
percent after the fund manager saw a small rise in assets in the
fourth quarter.
Investors were also looking ahead to a Spanish sovereign
debt auction, 2012's first real test of demand for debt from the
euro zone's weaker states.
In terms of domestic economic news, the spotlight was on the
Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee meeting, with no
change to interest rates or the quantitative easing programme
anticipated.